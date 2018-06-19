Avelino, McBroom Return for Thunder
June 19, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
The New York Yankees have made the following moves affecting the Thunder roster.
- INF Abiatal Avelino - Transferred from SWB to Trenton
- INF/OF Ryan McBroom - Transferred from SWB to Trenton
- INF Chris Gittens - Placed on 7-Day DL (Left Hip), retroactive to 6/18
- INF Rey Navarro - Transferred from Trenton to SWB
- OF Zack Zehner - Transferred from Trenton to SWB
The moves leave the Thunder with 24 active players on the roster which is one shy of the Eastern League maximum.
The 2018 season, the 25th in franchise history, continues tonight at ARM & HAMMER Park. RHP Trevor Stephan gets the ball for the Thunder tonight, RHP Scott Copeland will go for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
