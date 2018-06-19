Avelino, McBroom Return for Thunder

The New York Yankees have made the following moves affecting the Thunder roster.

- INF Abiatal Avelino - Transferred from SWB to Trenton

- INF/OF Ryan McBroom - Transferred from SWB to Trenton

- INF Chris Gittens - Placed on 7-Day DL (Left Hip), retroactive to 6/18

- INF Rey Navarro - Transferred from Trenton to SWB

- OF Zack Zehner - Transferred from Trenton to SWB

The moves leave the Thunder with 24 active players on the roster which is one shy of the Eastern League maximum.

