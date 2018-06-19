RubberDucks Homestand Highlights, June 19-24
June 19, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
TWO FOR TUESDAY - June 19 vs. HARTFORD (7:05 p.m.), presented by Acme Fresh Market/1590 WAKR
Probables: Hartford - LHP Evan Grills (1-1, 4.66) vs. Akron - RHP Aaron Civale (3-1, 2.18)
Fairytale Pages - This City Reads!
Fans are asked to bring a new or gently used children's book to the box office to be donated to the This City Reads initiative. Fans who donate a book will receive a special $6 ticket to the game.
Two for Tuesday - Show your Acme Fresh Market savings card at the box office for a buy one, get one reserved ticket offer presented by Acme Fresh Market / 1590 WAKR
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - June 20 vs. HARTFORD (7:05 p.m.), presented by Summa Health/640 WHLO
Probables: Hartford - RHP Ryan Castellani (3-3, 4.96) vs. Akron - RHP Michael Peoples (1-2, 1.11)
Rockin' Fitness
Channel your inner rocker for some rock 'n' roll fitness
CYO Night
Wellness Wednesday Presented by Summa Health / 640 WHLO
THIRSTY THURSDAY - June 21 vs. HARTFORD (7:05 p.m.), presented by Yuengling/ESPN Cleveland
Probables: Hartford - RHP Jesus Tinoco (5-5, 5.12) vs. Akron - RHP Jake Paulson (4-2, 2.26)
Date Night - Let's Play Cupid
The RubberDucks are playing matchmaker for one lucky couple! Summer sunshine, baseball, and Homer - can you think of a better recipe for love?
Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Yuengling Lager Drafts and fountain sodas! Presented by Yuengling/ESPN Cleveland
FIREWORKS FRIDAY - June 22 vs. HARRISBURG (7:05 p.m.), presented by presented by Akron Beacon Journal/98.1 KDD
Probables: Harrisburg - TBD vs. Akron - LHP Sean Brady (4-3, 3.78)
Soccer & Star Wars - Return of the Force Night
The force is strong with this day. The Ducks are wearing Cleveland Force-inspired jerseys as we celebrate the World Cup and the 35th Anniversary of Star Wars - Return of the Jedi!
Main Street Festival (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.) - presented by T-Mobile
Come down to the ballpark early and enjoy live music, kids' activities and much more! In the market for a new mobile device? Be sure to stop by T-Mobile's truck for more information!
Star Wars Fireworks - Presented by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations and Firestone
Cleveland Force Replica Jersey Auction
Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks will wear their unique electric blue jerseys for every Friday home game! Fans will also be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy!
GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - June 23 vs. HARRISBURG (7:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers/97.5 WONE
Probables: Harrisburg - TBD vs. Akron - RHP Triston McKenzie (1-1, 3.14)
Shiver Me Timbers! Pirates Take Over
Protect ye treasures! The pirates are here to take over the ballpark!
Kids Replica Road Gray Jersey Giveaway - First 1,000 kids 12 & under - Presented by VisitPITTSBURGH
Bon Jovi Fireworks - Presented by Union Home Mortgage
SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAY - June 24 vs. HARRISBURG (2:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital/KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit
Probables: Harrisburg - TBD vs. Akron - RHP Aaron Civale
Royal Tea Party - Princes & Princesses Day
The most popular princes and princesses are at Castle Canal Park for the Royal Tea Party! Stop by and meet all the royalty on the concourse.
Family FUNday - Play catch on the field before the game, get player autographs, enjoy a $2 hot dog and so much more!
Kids Run The Bases - After the game, all kids are welcome to head onto the field and run the bases - just like after hitting a home run! Presented by Safelite Auto Glass.
The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2018 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 22nd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.
