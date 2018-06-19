Rodriguez's Four-Hit Night Lifts Bowie to Extra Innings Win
June 19, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Aderlin Rodriguez singled home two runs with a clutch two-out, two run single to center in the 10th inning as the Baysox upended Harrisburg 5-4 in the series opener Tuesday night. Bowie is now an Eastern league best 5-1 in extra innings games.
Rodriguez's big hit was his season high fourth of the night. The Baysox spent the entire night trying to break through. Bowie had two or more men reach in eight of the ten innings in the game.
Tied at 3 in the 9th inning reliever Tanner Chleborad worked through a jam. With runners at 2nd and 3rd and two down he got Stephen Perez swinging at a breaking ball to end the inning and send the game to extras. Chleborad (2-0) worked three scoreless innings for the win.
Gabriel Ynoa got the start and allowed a run in four string innings. Colby Rasmus went 1-for-4 with two walks and a run in the Bowie win. Branden Kline worked the 10th inning for his third save of the year.
The Baysox play Wednesday afternoon in a doubleheader starting at noon. Brian Gonzalez and Christian Binford will get the starts for Bowie. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on baysox.com, wnav.com and via the MILB, Tune-In and WNAV Apps.
The Baysox return home Monday, June 25th for a four-game series with Akron. Get tickets over phone at 301-464-4865 or online at baysox.com.
