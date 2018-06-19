Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #69 - Rumble Ponies (34-34) at Thunder (39-29) - 7:00 PM

"Hitting slumps are like sleeping in a soft bed. Easy to get into and hard to get out of." -Johnny Bench

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(34-34), 3rd Eastern Division, 6.0 GB

(New York Mets)

TRENTON THUNDER

(39-29), 4th Eastern Division, 1.0 GB

(New York Yankees)

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 7:00 PM

ARM & HAMMER Park - Trenton, NJ

RHP Scott Copeland (4-1, 4.32) vs. RHP Trevor Stephan (1-2, 3.15)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

BINGHAMTON SUFFERS BACK-TO-BACK SERIES SWEEPS: Ryan Metzler's 11th inning single earned Hartford a walk-off win against Binghamton Sunday evening at Dunkin Donuts Park. The loss extends the Rumble Ponies losing streak to a season-worst six games. It's the fifth time Binghamton has been walked-off on and second extra-inning loss.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Scott Copeland toes the rubber for the seventh time this season with Binghamton. The 30-year-old was hit with his first loss since August 2017 in his most recent start - a five-inning six-run outing against Altoona on June 13. Tuesday's start will mark Copeland's 175th in his minor league career.

JHOAN GOES GONE: Jhoan Urena's two-run blast in Sunday's loss was his fourth of the season and first since May 20. The two tallies were the only Rumble Ponies runs in the series scored before the sixth inning.

HOME RUN RACE: Urena's home run was Binghamton's 66th of the season, tying Hartford for the Eastern League lead. It also matches the regular season total for the 2017 Binghamton Rumble Ponies, who finished last in the league.

NOTHING EXTRA: Binghamton finished 0-for-6 in the extra innings on Sunday.

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST BAT: Rumble Ponies pitching has allowed at least 10 hits in six straight.

HITTING THE RUMBLE STRIPS: Binghamton has lost six straight games, a season-high. The last time Binghamton dropped six straight contests was back in June 2016.

NEW TERRITORY: The Rumble Ponies are six games back of first place in the Eastern Division for

the first time this season.

'GRAND' ENTRANCE: Scott Copeland starts the night two outs away from 1000.0 IP in his minor league career

SAY WHAT? The Rumble Ponies took a brief 3-2 lead on Sunday, scoring one run in the top of the seventh inning. It was Binghamton's first advantage since their series-opener against Altoona at NYSEG Stadium on June 12.

YOU AGAIN? Binghamton and Trenton square off for the second time in 10 days, after completing a three-game set at ARM & HAMMER Park less than two weeks ago. The Thunder took the first two games of the series, both by nine runs, before Justin Dunn earned the Rumble Ponies a series-finale win by tossing seven shutout innings in his Double-A debut.

UP NEXT: Binghamton and Trenton matchup again on Wednesday evening. RHP Marcos Molina goes for the Ponies against Thunder RHP Domingo Acevedo with first pitch at ARM & HAMMER Park scheduled for 7:00 PM.

