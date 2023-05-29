Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (23-27) vs. Indianapolis Indians (23-27)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 PM ET

GAME #51 / HOME #21: Toledo Mud Hens (23-27) vs. Indianapolis Indians (23-27)

PROBABLES: RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-4, 4.74) vs. RHP J.C. Flowers (1-0, 3.63)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Miguel Andújar drove in three with a game-tying solo home run and go-ahead two-run double, but the Columbus Clippers prevailed after scoring three unanswered runs against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, 5-4. With the Indians leading 4-2 following a Andújar's second extra-base hit of the day in the top of the fifth, Columbus rallied with two in the bottom half of the frame and one in the bottom of the seventh off Chase De Jong. All three runs were courtesy of Brayan Rocchio singles. The Clippers took an early lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Daniel Schneemann. Andújar quickly countered with a solo shot of his own, his fifth Triple-A home run of the season to tie the game in the top of the third. The two teams then exchanged runs again in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth. Zack Collins doubled to score Bo Naylor before Cal Mitchell took the run back with an RBI single to score Vinny Capra. With two runners on, Andújar cleared the bases with a double off the center field wall to give Indy its first lead of the game. Tim Herrin earned his third win of the series in 2.0 scoreless innings and Thomas Ponticelli shut down the Indians in the top of the ninth.

MARK IS ON THE MARK: Utilityman Mark Mathias had himself a solid week at Columbus. In five games, he hit .471 (8-for-17) with four runs, four doubles, a home run, five RBI and five walks, including a pair of three-hit performances. He has drawn a walk in each of his last six games and doubled in his last three. In 23 games with Indy this season, he is hitting .303 (23-for-76) with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, 419 on-base percentage, .853 OPS and three stolen bases. Mathias was acquired by Pittsburgh from Texas in exchange for cash on March 8.

MR. RELIABLE: Outfielder Cal Mitchell has been a steady force in Indianapolis' offense as of late. The 24-year-old has reached base safely in 18 of his last 20 games and is having an excellent month of May. This month, he's hitting .316 (24-for-76) with four doubles, four home runs, 16 RBI, 15 walks, four stolen bases, .436 OBP and .962 OPS. Mitchell leads the Indians offense in RBI, hits, walks, runs and stolen bases this month.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Aaron Shackelford finished the week in Columbus tied for the most home runs in the International League this week (4), and tied for the second-most in all of minor league baseball, trailing only Alberto Rodriguez with High-A Everett (5). His three-game home run streak this week was the longest by an Indians player this season, becoming the first to do so since Mason Martin last season from May 22-25 (1). The 26-year-old now lead the team with eight home runs this season. During the month of May, he is hitting .292 (19-for-65) with 13 runs scored, three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 RBI, 14 walks, .432 on-base percentage and 1.124 OPS.

BOMBS AWAY: Indianapolis' offense has showcased power throughout their series with the Clippers at Huntington Park. The Indians homered in each of the six contests at Columbus and have homered in their last seven games. They clubbed three or more homers in three games, including a season-high four home runs in their 12-9 victory on Wednesday night. Indy's four-homer performance was the team's most since Sept. 26, 2021 at Omaha. The Indians clubbed 12 homers this week, which is the third most in the International League behind Louisville (15) and Scranton Wilkes/Barre (13). Aaron Shackelford led the team with four home runs this week, followed bv Canaan Smith-Njigba with three. Indy has outslugged the Clippers 12-6 and outscored them 42-38 despite losing the series.

MIGGY GOES: Miguel Andújar has a hit in each of his first five games with Indy since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. He drove in three of Indy's four runs on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer, double and three RBI. During his five games since returning to Indy, he is 8-for-22 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI. In 28 games with Indy, he is hitting .300 (33-for-110) with 17 runs, 10 doubles, a triple, five homers and 20 RBI.

VILLA-LOCKDOWN: Right-handed Eli Villalobos kept the Clippers offense at bay after the Indians found themselves facing an eight-run deficit, allowing a comeback effort. Villalobos allowed only one baserunner ñ a single by Jhonkensy Noel in the seventh inning ñ over 3.0 scoreless frames. His 3.0 innings was a season-high, it was his longest outing since he tossed 3.0 on July 29th, 2022 with Double-A Pensacola vs. Mississippi. The 25-year-old has kept the opposition scoreless in five of his last six appearances. Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers from Miami on April 11.

TONIGHT: The Indians head home tonight to begin their 12-game homestand against the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field at 6:05 PM ET. The Indians dropped their fifth series of the season on Sunday afternoon, losing four of six at Huntington Park against the Clippers. This week will be the Indians and Mud Hens second meeting of the season, their first meeting came at Fifth Third Field from May 3 (1)-7. The Indians took five of the six games, outscoring the Mud Hens 41-15. Tonight, right-hander J.C. Flowers (1-0, 3.63) will open for the Indians against Toledo's right-hander Brenan Hanifee (0-4, 4.74).

THIS DATE IN 1970: The Indians won a 23-inning game at Oklahoma City that began on Thursday, May 28 and finished on Friday. The score was tied 5-5 through nine innings, and both teams went scoreless for the next 10 innings before trading runs in the 20th. The Indians broke ahead in the 23rd inning with a four-run frame, and Oklahoma City rallied with one run in the bottom half to finish the game, 10-7. The game time was 6 hours and 37 minutes and remains the longest game by both innings and time in franchise history. Indy outhit OKC 22-16, led by a four-hit performance from 30-year-old right fielder George Kernek. Ross "Crazy Eyes" Grimsley threw the final 6.0 innings for Indy to earn the win.

