Wings Erase 6-0 Deficit, Win in Extras, 10-8

May 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







It took 11 innings for the Rochester Red Wings to recover from an early 6-0 deficit, but a two-run walk off home run from 1B Matt Adams lifted the Wings over the Mets 10-8 in the first of a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets. C Luis Torrens smashed four hits, including a two-run home run, and LF Travis Blankenhorn tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run home run in the opening matchup with the Mets.

Syracuse tagged the Red Wings with five runs in the top of the first inning, thanks in part to four walks and a bases-clearing triple from RF Jaylin Davis. The Mets batted around and knocked out RHP Jose Ureña, while collecting two hits and a sacrifice fly from LF Carlos Cortes that gave Syracuse an early 5-0 advantage. The Mets added one more run in the following inning off of RHP Tommy Romero, when the reliever walked in a run and gave Syracuse a 6-0 lead.

Rochester hopped on the board the next inning, cutting the deficit to 6-2. Three straight singles from 1B Matt Adams, LF Travis Blankenhorn and C Luis Torrens, as well as a sacrifice fly from SS Erick Mejia in his first at bat as a Red Wing, helped Rochester begin to chip away.

Syracuse and the Wings would stand at 6-2 until C Luis Torrens *walloped a two-run home run to complete his fifth-career four-hit game and bring the score to 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth. The Mets responded in the top of the ninth inning against RHP *Luis Reyes, recording two straight hits and scoring on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Blankenhorn rocked a three-run home run off a 1-2 pitch into the Red Wings bullpen in right field to tie the game at 7-7 and send it into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Syracuse delivered the first blow when DH Danny Mendick blooped a single to score a run, moving the Mets ahead, 8-7. Rochester responded when 3B Jake Alu grounded out to first base, allowing CF Cody Wilson to score before a pair of game-saving plays from Syracuse sent the game to the 11th. RHP Gerson Moreno turned in a scoreless 11th inning, allowing 1B Matt Adams to smack a no doubt home run to right-center field off a 2-1 pitch to give the Wings the win in the 11th.

RHP Jose Ureña made his fifth start for the Red Wings, submitting 0.2 innings of work in the win. He allowed five runs in the outing, walking four and allowing two hits. RHP Tommy Romero relieved Ureña, making an appearance for the first time since 5/24, and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings in his longest appearance since 4/29. A combined one-run effort from RHP Jose Mujica, LHP Anthony Banda, and RHP* Luis Reyes *kept the Wings within striking distance. RHP Gerson Moreno (3-2, 3.04) didn't allow a run in his two innings of work and earned the win.

C Luis Torrens is Monday's Diamond Pro Player of the game after he turned in a 4-for-4 performance with three RBI in the loss, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Wings have now had at least one three-hit outing in three straight games.

Rochester looks for its seventh win in eight games on Wednesday, in the second game of the six-game homestand. RHP *Joan Adon *is set to make the start for the Wings, with LHP Joey Lucchesi on the bump for the Mets. Adon holds a 1.72 ERA across three starts in his career against Syracuse. First pitch is set for 11:05 am.

