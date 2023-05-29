Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Syracuse Mets (Mets), beginning on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at Innovative Field.

MONDAY, MAY 29 VS. SYRACUSE METS (NYM) - 4:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 2:30 P.M.

$5 TICKETS: All 100 and 200-Level tickets are $5.

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a team photo, courtesy of All-American Homecare.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The race for the Dunkin' Thruway Cup continues as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets, presented by Dunkin'.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 VS. SYRACUSE METS (NYM) - 11:05 A.M., GATES OPEN AT 10:00 A.M.

EDUCATION DAY: If interested in bringing a school group out, contact Ben at blukacher@redwingsbaseball.com.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The race for the Dunkin' Thruway Cup continues as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets, presented by Dunkin'.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1 VS. SYRACUSE METS (NYM) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday at home, to take on their Thruway rival Syracuse Salt Potatoes in the latest edition of the Duel of the Dishes. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw, presented by Genesee Brewing Company.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and in the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, presented by Caktus AI.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The race for the Dunkin' Thruway Cup continues as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets, presented by Dunkin'.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 VS. SYRACUSE METS (NYM) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:15 P.M.

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Celebrating all the amazing women in sports! There will be a pre-game panel discussion with Kathryn Nesbitt, Jennifer Newman, Alannah Scardino, Kylie Kain (Red Wings Dietitian), and Naomi Silver (Red Wings President/CEO). After the discussion, there will be a meet & greet with the panelists. There will also be a pre-game, on-field softball clinic from 5:15 pm-6:05 pm led by members of the Mercy Softball Team. Teams interested in participating, contact Mike Ewing at mewing@redwingsbaseball.com. Courtesy of Young Lion Brewing Company.

MITTSY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mittsy bobblehead, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

KATHRYN NESBITT APPEARANCE: In 2020, Nesbitt became the first woman to referee a championship match in professional men's sports in North America, taking the field for the MLS Cup between the Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders. That year, she was also named the MLS Assistant Referee of the Year. She worked in Qatar as an assistant referee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, courtesy of Toyota.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The race for the Dunkin' Thruway Cup continues as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets, presented by Dunkin'.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 VS. SYRACUSE METS (NYM) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

NEV SCHULMAN APPEARANCE: Yaniv "Nev" Schulman is an American TV host and producer. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film Catfish and the follow up TV series Catfish: The TV Show on MTV of which he is the host and executive producer. Meet & Greet will take place from 5:35pm - 6:10pm and 7:00pm - 7:45pm. $15 for autograph or selfie and $25 for both.

SOCIAL MEDIA NIGHT: Interactive social media stations will be set up around the ballpark to up your social media game!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The race for the Dunkin' Thruway Cup continues as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets, presented by Dunkin'.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 VS. SYRACUSE METS (NYM) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS DAY: The Wings will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Catholic Schools of Rochester, presented by The Catholic Diocese of Rochester.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The race for the Dunkin' Thruway Cup continues as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets, presented by Dunkin'â.

