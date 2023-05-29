Mud Hens Fall 12-6 in Memorial Day Match-Up

May 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Indianapolis Indians 12 - 6 on Memorial Day.

Mud Hens manager Anthony Iapoce went with Brenan Hanifee to start the game for the Mud Hens. Hanifee entered the Memorial Day game with a 4.63 ERA and 0-4 record on the season.

Starting the game for Indianapolis was J.C. Flowers. Flowers entered the game with a 3.63 ERA and 1-0 record on the season.

To start the game, Justyn-Henry Malloy singled to get the offense going for Toledo. Andre Lipcius followed up with a single himself to put runners on first and second with one out. Donny Sands came up big with a two out double to score Malloy from second a give the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead in the first.

In the bottom of the inning, Hanifee retired the side ease, taking down the Indians hitters in order.

The first two batters in the top of the second inning reached base. Micheal Papierski leadoff with a single then Corey Joyce walked. Later in the inning Justyn-Henry Malloy smoked a single to left to score a run to score the Mud Hens second run of the game and going up 2-0 and marking the end of J.C. Flowers day.

Brenan Hanifee gave up a leadoff single to Miguel Andujar but was able to get two ground-ball outs and a strikeout to end the inning and stranding the runner on base.

Kent Enmanuel entered the game for the top of the third inning for the Indians after Hunter Stratton threw just one pitch in the second inning. Canaan-Smith Njigba made a leaping catch at the wall to take an extra base hit away from Andre Lipcius. The next batter to Parker Meadows decided to not let any player have a chance at catching the ball by sending a solo home run over the centerfield wall to give the Hens a 3-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the third inning, Chavez Young hit a single to get on base for the Indians. Young would score all the way from first after Nick Gonzalez smoked a double off the left field wall. With the runner on second a comebacker to the pitch hit by Canaan-Smith Njigba would've caught Gonzalez in a run down in between second and third but a throwing error by Hanifee allowed the run to score and Nijgba to get to second base. Endy Rodriguez hit a single to put runners on first and third with one out. Hanifee was able to get strikeout but a double by Cal Mitchell allowed two runs to score and give the Indians a 4-3 lead. With a runner on second a ground ball was hit to third but a throwing error by Justyn-Henry Malloy allowed another run to score making it 5-3 Indians. That marked the end of Hanifee's day who was replaced by Aneurys Zabala who got the final out of the inning.

The Indians got their first one-two-three inning in fourth inning after Enmanuel retired the side after the big five-run fourth inning.

Zabala started the first inning out hot, retiring the first two batters he faced by strikeouts. A two-out walk to Nick Gonzalez got things going for Indianapolis. With the runner on first Canaan-Smith Njigba hit a triple to score the run from first. The next batter to Endy Rodriquez hit a single that scored another run making it 7-3 Indians. With runners on the corner a wild pitch allowed another run to score and grow the lead to 8-3. Zabala then walked two batters to load the bases forcing Iapoce to pull him from the game and bring Seth Elledge. Elledge was able to get the final out after facing just one batter, stranding the base loaded.

After the back to back big innings offensively for the Indians, Enmanuel shut down the Mud Hens offensive having two consecutive one-two-three innings to keep the momentum on the Indians side.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Elledge allowed a one out base runner by hitting Chavez Young with a pitch but was able to get out of the inning by getting the next two batters out.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Mud Hens were able to put two runners on with one out, but Enmanuel was able to get a double play to keep the Mud Hens off the board.

In the home half of the sixth inning Garrett Hill came into pitch for the Mud Hens. The Indians were able to add three more runs in the inning thanks four singles and walk in the inning. A throwing error also allowed the a run to score making it an 11-3 lead after the sixth inning.

Enmanuel got into a bit of trouble in the top of the seventh inning. The Hens we're able to put runners on the corner with one out. Unfortunately for the Hens, Enmanuel was able to get out of the inning thanks to a shallow pop up and a strikeout to keep the Hens off the board.

Brendan White came into theme to pitch the bottom of the seventh inning. Quickly the Indians got into scoring position after back-to-back singles put runners on the corners with no outs. A wild pitch allowed for the runner on first to take second and put runner on second and third with no outs. White was able to retire three straight batters via the strikeout to strand the bases loaded.

With one out in the eighth inning, Parker Meadows roped a triple into the left-center field gap to put himself in scoring position. Donny Sands then worked a walk to put runners on the corners. John O'Reilly was the pitcher who started the eighth inning for Indianapolis. Michael Papierski hit a three run home run off of O'Reilly to make the score 11-6 in the eighth inning.

Layne Henderson pitched the bottom of the eighth inning for the Mud Hens. After getting two quick outs, Chavez Young drew a walk. That walk would comeback to bite after Nick Gonzalez slugged a double to score Young and make it a 12-6 lead going to the ninth.

Ryan Borucki came into pitch the ninth inning for the Indians. Borucki retired the side after walking a batter with two outs to secure the 12-6 victory for the Indians.

Notables:

Parker Meadows: 2-4, R, RBI, 3B, HR

Donny Sands: 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Michael Papierski: 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.