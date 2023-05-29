Bulls Blitz Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener 13-2

DURHAM, N.C. - Both Jordan Groshans and Avisaíl García homered, but the Durham Bulls throttled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 13-2 on Monday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Groshans went yard to tie the score at one in the top of the second, Durham (28-23) gained the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. Ruben Cardenas doubled, Kameron Misner walked and Greg Jones singled to load the bases. Jacksonville (23-27) starter Ronald Bolaños (1-6) uncorked a wild pitch to bring in Cardenas. After a strikeout, Ben Gamel lifted a sacrifice fly. René Pinto followed with an RBI single to make it 4-1.

García homered with one out in the third, but the Jumbo Shrimp mustered just one hit the rest of the night. Kameron Misner's sacrifice fly put things at 5-2 in the bottom of the third.

The Bulls then blew it open in the fourth. After two quick outs, Pinto, Kyle Manzardo and Nick Dini hit consecutive doubles, with the latter two scoring runs. A walk ended Bolaños' evening, but then Cardenas notched an RBI single. Another free pass loaded the bases and then a walk immediately afterward turned the carousel for the fourth run of the inning, making it 9-2.

Dini led off the sixth with another walk before Tristan Gray doubled. After a line out, Misner singled in both runners. Two batters later, Vidal Brujan walked and Gamel singled to load the bases. Another bases-loaded walk, this time to Pinto, plated the third run of the inning to make it 12-2.

Dini's seventh-inning homer capped the scoring at 13-2.

The Bulls initially scored the game's first run in their first at-bats. Brujan singled and Gamel walked. Two batters later, Manzardo laced an RBI single to open the scoring.

After an off day Tuesday, the club's meet in a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. In game one, RHP Chi Chi González (2-3, 5.85 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Evan McKendry (4-0, 3.50 ERA). The finale pits Jacksonville RHP Archie Bradley (0-1, 3.48 ERA) against Durham RHP Trevor Brigden (1-3, 3.19 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

