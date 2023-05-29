Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.29

Rochester Red Wings (23-27) 10, Syracuse Mets (20-32) 8

Monday, May 29th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

Final (11): ROC 10, SYR 8

WP: RHP Gerson Moreno (3-2, 3.04)

LP: RHP Dedniel Nunez (0-2, 4.05)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â10 â11 â R H E

Syracuse 5 1 0 0 0â 0 0 0 1 â1 â0 â 8 7 1

Rochester 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 â1 â2 â 10 12 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 4:06

Temperature: 80°F

Time of Game: 3:44

Attendance: 9,218

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Luis Torrens (1) two-run off LHP Nate Lavender in the 8th (count: 0-0) to center field

ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (7) three-run off RHP Bubby Rossman in the 9th (count: 1-2) to right field

ROC - Matt Adams (8) two-run off RHP Dedniel Nunez in the 11th (count: 2-1) to right center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Alex Valverde: (1-2, 6.10) 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 15 BF, 71/41 (P/S), left up 6-2

RHP Jose Ureña: (0-1, 9.35) 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 9 BF, 37/16 (P/S), left down 5-0

RED WINGS NOTES

BIG CITY, BIG SHOT: 1B MATT ADAMS launched a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning...the long ball was his team-leading eighth home run...Adams went 2-for-4 in the win and extended his hitting streak to five games (.454, 10-for-22 since 5/23)...

The Red Wings' last walk-off home run, and last walk-off win, came on 4/29 against St. Paul.

HOT WWWINGS: The Red Wings have now won three-straight and six of their last seven games dating back to 5/23...the last time the Wings won six of seven games was from 9/11-18/22...

Over the last seven days Rochester ranks third in the IL in hits (69) and fourth in runs (45).

The Wings pitching staff has recorded the second-lowest ERA, allowed the fourth-fewest earned runs and the fifth-lowest WHIP in the International League (4.02) over the last seven days.

STAY STREAKIN': LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN went 2-for-4 to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 17 games (5/4)...2B DARREN BAKER went 1-for-6 and extended his hit streak to 10 games (14-for-44 since 5/19)...1B MATT ADAMS also extended his hitting streak to five games (5/23) after his 2-for-4 performance.

BLAKEN-HOMER: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN smashed a three-run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth...his last home run came 5/18 in Buffalo.

The Wings moved to 5-2 in games when Blankenhorn homers, which is the highest win total among Rochester hitters.

LIVE, LAUGH, LUIS: C LUIS TORRENS went 4-for-5 in the contest, recording the Wings' fifth four-hit effort of the season...the righty's final hit of the afternoon was a two-run homer, his first long ball since 9/18/22...

Torrens' homer is just the second of the season by a Red Wings catcher (Plawecki vs. STP on 4/29).

METS NOTES

NO NEW FRIENDS: Syracuse outfielder, and former Red Wings, JAYLIN DAVIS recorded an RBI-triple, coming off the bat at 111.8 MPH which was good enough to be the hardest-hit ball of the contest and his second three-bagger of the 2023 campaign...

Davis hit .331 (51-for-154) and collected 42 RBI in 2019 in 41 games with Rochester.

âNEXT GAME

Syracuse vs. Rochester

Wednesday, May 31st

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.

LHP Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 1.95) vs. RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 5.91)

