Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-18) at Louisville Bats (18-26)

Fresh off their first road-trip opening win of the season and fourth straight road victory overall, the Indians look to secure a series win this morning at Louisville.

Location: Louisville Slugger Field

First Pitch: 11:00 a.m. ET

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (4-2, 5.62) vs. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (1-4, 9.26)

Radio: FoxSports975.com / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Mitch Keller threw a season-high 7.0 innings of one-run ball and both Jason Martin and Kevin Kramer homered in Indy's series-opening 4-3 win Tuesday night in Louisville. Jake Brentz converted his third save in as many chances with Indy, despite allowing four singles and a walk in the final frame. He struck out Scott Schebler on a 3-2, two-out fastball with the bases loaded to seal the victory. Keller scattered six hits and one walk with six punchouts, moving his strikeout total to 56 on the year in 47.0 innings. The Tribe offense also laced four doubles, highlighted by Ke'Bryan Hayes' league-leading 17th two-bagger that gave Indy a 2-0 lead in the third. Martin's solo shot led off the game and Kramer's solo blast sailed to left field in the fourth to make it 3-1. Martin joined Cole Tucker (4/5 at Columbus) as the only Indians with leadoff dingers this year. Indy's last run came in the sixth on a Will Craig double that plated Jose Osuna.

SO FRESH: With last night's triumph, the Indians improved to 3-2 in games following an off day this season. In 2018 the Tribe went 6-2 in games after an off day, including wins in each of their first five. In 2017, Indy was 4-3 in games following an off day.

KELLER BALL: Following last night's dominant 7.0-inning, one-run performance, Tribe starter Mitch Keller improved to 5-0 while lowering his ERA to 3.45, sixth among IL qualifiers. He is one of two pitchers in the IL with five wins, joined by Columbus' Josh D. Smith, and he's tied with Pawtucket's Mike Shawaryn for most innings pitched (47.0). Keller, 23, is the only pitcher in Minor League Baseball with a perfect record of 5-0 or greater, a sub-3.50 ERA and 50-plus strikeouts. Keller is second in the league with 56 punchouts.

TAKE TWO: Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the International League with 17 doubles and is tied for the Triple-A lead with Tacoma's Ian Miller. He is tied for second in Minor League Baseball behind Curtis Terry (20) from Single-A Hickory. Exactly half of his 38 hits have gone for extra bases; he also has one triple and one home run to go with his 17 two-baggers this year. He finished fourth in the Eastern League with 31 doubles last year.

DOUBLE THE FUN: The Indians have 96 doubles as a team through 41 games, an average of 2.34 doubles per contest. They are tied with Durham for most doubles in the league to date. Indy is on pace for 328 doubles over its 140-game schedule, which would eclipse last year's league-high mark of 310. Indy's 310 doubles in 2018 was its highest total in the Victory Field era (1996-present), with the previous high being 299 in 1998 and 2000. Indy was also the first IL team to tally over 300 doubles in a season since 2010. The Indians have led the IL in doubles five times (1963, 1998, 2013, 2017, 2018).

TODAY: Right-hander Alex McRae (4-2, 5.62) will face Bats righty Vladimir Gutierrez (1-4, 9.26) this morning. McRae, 26, has earned the win in each of his last three trips to the mound, posting a 3.57 ERA (7er/17.2ip) with 14 strikeouts during that stretch. His first win during the streak came on 5/3 vs. Louisville (6.0ip, 5h, 3r, 3er, 2bb, 5k). Gutierrez was McRae's counterpart in that outing, and he took the loss (4.0ip, 6h, 6r, 6er, 2hbp, 2bb, 0k). McRae ranks among league leaders in wins (T-3rd) and he's tied for the league lead in double plays induced with eight.

RISE AND SHINE: The Indians are 7-7 in day games so far this season. Since becoming Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate in 2005, the Tribe have only had losing records in day games four out of 14 seasons. Indy went 21-18 in day games in 2017 and 22-16 (.579) last year, the fourth-best day game winning percentage among all IL teams; only Lehigh Valley (20-13, .606), Buffalo (23-15, .605) and Toledo (17-12, .586) had better day game winning percentages.

KEEP IT IN THE PARK: Indianapolis' pitching staff has managed to limit opponents to 34 home runs, fewest in Triple-A. Scranton/WB is second with 39 home runs allowed. The Indians have also led the IL in fewest home runs allowed in 2018 (88), 2016 (79) 2015 (63), 2013 (90), 2011 (101) and 2009 (79).

LEAGUE-BEST ROTATION: Indianapolis' starting pitchers are averaging 5.1 innings per start this year (219.0ip in 41 games), most among all IL teams. Indy's starters also rank among league leaders in WHIP (1st, 1.34), ERA (2nd, 4.40), GIDP (2nd, 27), fewest home runs allowed (T-3rd, 25) and strikeouts (4th, 199).

SAVE THE DAY: Indianapolis' bullpen has converted a save chance in each of the Tribe's last five wins and 11 of the last 13 victories overall. The Tribe lead the league in saves converted (16) and save opportunities (23). Seventeen of Indy's 23 wins are by three runs or less.

