McRae's Gem Spoiled But Indians Rally to Win in Extras

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Alex McRae struck out a season-high eight batters, but the Indianapolis Indians needed extra innings to defeat the Louisville Bats on Wednesday afternoon, 4-3. The triumph moves the Tribe to six games above the .500 mark, a new high for the season.

McRae followed up Mitch Keller's seven-inning performance in the series opener with one of his own. Two solo home runs were the lone blemishes on his line as he scattered five other hits. McRae's eight strikeouts fell just one shy of his career best set back in 2017 with Double-A Altoona.

The Indianapolis (24-18) offense staked McRae to a lead with a pair of runs in the first inning. Jason Martin opened the game with a single, stole second base, and scored on Will Craig's single to left field. Kevin Kramer then lined a double to right-center to plate Craig all the way from first base.

Rob Refsnyder belted a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give Louisville (18-27) its first run of the contest.

Kramer and Craig again combined to advance a run across in the top of the third inning. Craig lined a single to right field with two outs and then sprinted home from first when Kramer smashed a double down the right-field line. Kramer finished the game with two doubles, two runs batted in, and a walk. Craig ended his day with three hits, his fourth such game of the campaign.

Brian O'Grady forced extras across two different at-bats for Louisville. He cut the lead to one run when he homered off McRae to open the seventh. With one out in the ninth inning, he smacked another home run to tie the game. The tally gave him five homers in just his last three games played.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the 10th but had to settle for one run. It scored when Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded into a double play. Tyler Lyons came on to pitch the bottom of the 10th, and he left two men aboard when he struck out Christian Colon to end the game.

Richard Rodriguez (1-0) allowed the home run in the ninth, but he picked up the win after the Tribe's rally in extras. Lyons earned his first save of the season with his scoreless frame. The no-decision kept McRae from joining Keller as the only other Tribe pitcher to reach the five-win plateau.

Jimmy Herget (0-2) was handed the loss for Louisville despite not allowing an earned run.

The Tribe will go for the sweep of the Bats when the two clubs wrap-up the series on Thursday night, first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. Eduardo Vera (2-3, 5.52) will toe the rubber for Indianapolis. The club returns home to Victory Field on Tuesday, May 28.

