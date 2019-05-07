Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-14) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-12)

The Indians open a six-game road trip this evening in Pennsylvania.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET

Game #30 / Road #13: Indianapolis Indians (15-14) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-12)

Probables: RHP Rookie Davis (0-2, 7.13) at RHP Chance Adams (1-1, 5.79)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Indians were handed an 8-0 setback on Sunday against Louisville, leaving them with a series split and 3-4 homestand overall. Eduardo Vera was touched up over 5.0 innings, allowing a career-high 11 hits and a career-high tying seven runs with three walks and four punchouts. Geoff Hartlieb matched a season-high with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work, but the Tribe offense never got going against Odrisamer Despaigne. The veteran righty held the Indians to four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 7.0 innings of work. The Bats totaled 13 hits on the day, includinga team-high three from Luis Gonzalez. Jake Elmore continued his hot hitting for the Indy, reaching base four times with three hits and a hit by pitch. The shutout loss was Indy's second of the season.

SEASON SERIES HISTORY, SCRANTON/WB: The Indians will play their first of 43 games against IL North Division teams this evening with the opener of a three-game set against Scranton/WB. The two teams split their six-game season series last year, and the Indians haven't beaten Scranton/WB in a season set since the 2012 (6-2) and 2013 (6-2) campaigns. In fact, in 24 seasons (1989-91, 1998-2018) against Scranton/WB, the Tribe are 7-11-6 (W-L-S) in season series against the RailRiders and previously named Red Barons.

TONIGHT: Right-handers Rookie Davis (0-2, 7.13) and Chance Adams (1-1, 5.79) square off against one another to begin the series. Adams, 24, pitched against the Tribe on June 1, 2018 at Victory Field and earned the win (5.2ip, 4h, 0r, 0bb, 7k). Davis has never faced Scranton/WB.

REVENGE TOUR: Tribe starter Rookie Davis was originally selected by the Yankees in the 14th round (449th overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Dixon (Holly Ridge, N.C.) High School. He had his contract first selected by the Yankees on Nov. 20, 2015 but was traded later that year on Dec. 28 with RHP Caleb Cotham, 3B Eric Jagielo and 2B Tony Renda in exchange for LHP Aroldis Chapman.

IT'S-A-ME, DARIO: Dario Agrazal's first two Triple-A starts were impressive and they resulted in him being named IL Pitcher of the Week yesterday, the second weekly honor by a Tribe pitcher this year (also: Mitch Keller, April 22). Among IL pitchers to have made two starts last week, the 24-year-old ranked first in ERA (1.32), innings pitched (13.2), WHIP (0.80), batting average against (.188) and groundout-to-airout ratio (3.33). He also tied for second among league leaders last week in punchouts (13). He has tossed 6.0 or more innings in each of his six starts this year between Altoona and Indy, totaling 38.2 innings pitched, and has racked up 32 strikeouts while issuing only two walks.

FEEL THE BREEZE: Indians pitchers have piled up 270 strikeouts in 259.2 innings pitched this year, good for a 9.36 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings ratio. Indy's 270 punchouts are sixth most in the International League. Scranton/WB's staff has also racked up a ton of punchouts in 2019, totaling 289 in just 232.1 innings pitched. Their 11.20 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings ratio is the top mark in the IL and they are second in strikeouts overall, trailing only Durham (293 K in 247.2 IP).

SACRIFICE BUNTS: The Indians have successfully laid down four sacrifice bunts this season, fewest among National League affiliated teams in the International League. Syracuse (Mets) leads the league with 11, Louisville (Reds) is second with eight, Lehigh Valley (Phillies) is tied for fourth with six and Gwinnett (Braves) is seventh with five.

HIP HIP, JOSE: Jose Osuna is batting .389 (7-for-18) with the Tribe in five games this season. Osuna, 26, is a lifetime .307 batter (177-for-576) with Indianapolis since the 2016 campaign, and he's racked up 54 doubles in Triple-A. He was named Indianapolis' Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and was Indy's Silver Slugger Award winner last year.

