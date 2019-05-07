Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: May 7-12

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Syracuse Mets 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- "Dog Night" # 1 - Sponsored by Jefferson Animal Hospital and the Kentucky Humane Society. Fans can bring your dog to the game. Tickets are $11 total ($3 for the Dogs and $8 for the Owners). The $3 from the Dog Admission will go to the Kentucky Humane Society. Dogs and their Owners may enter either at the Witherspoon Gate or the Jackson Street Gate (Penn Station Patio area). Dogs and their Owners may sit only in the Outfield Area and Section 101, 102 and 103 on the 1st base side of the field.

"$1 Menu Night" - features $1 Hot Dogs, $1 PepsiProducts, Uncle Ray's Chips and Popcorn - all night long. Sponsored by Meijer, Pepsi, Uncle Ray's Chips and 100.5 FM WLGX (I-Heart Radio)

- "Baseball Bingo" - Baseball Bingo this year is again sponsored by Meijer and Cattlemen's Roadhouse.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2019 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either an Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Syracuse Mets 11:00 AM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 10:00 AM

- "Whiskey Wednesday" Drink Promotion - $3 - 10 ounce Coopers' & Cola served from unit set up in front of the Team Store on the Concourse.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

Thursday May 9 vs. Syracuse Mets 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM

- Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion- $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 - 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ballpark that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- $4 Street Tacos from Ramiro's on Frankfort Ave. - sold of a Taco Truck parked along the 1st Base Concourse

- Live Music (weather permitting) - by "Cat Casual" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 - 6:25 PM.

- Rolling Hills Apartments Night

Friday May 10 vs. Charlotte Knights 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- 1st "Friends & Family Night" of the season - sponsored by White Castle. Four (4) fans receive for $44 - Four Field Reserved Tickets, Four (4) Bats Hats and Four (4) White Castle Vouchers worth $6 each.

- "Boy Scout Night" # 1 - Pregame Parade of Boy Scouts from 6:25 pm til 6:35 pm

- Appearance by "Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act" - sponsored by Ashley Furniture

- Postgame Fireworks Show - sponsored by Marathon

- Friday Night Craft Beer Night Beer Special - featuring five (5) different Craft Beers at the Left Field Concourse Beer Trailer. These Craft Beers will be rotated during the season. For this game on April 6th we will feature the following Craft Beers: The "Drain the Keg" promotion offers early arriving fans a 16 oz. craft beer for $5 until the first keg is emptied that evening. After the keg is drained, the regular price applies to the selected beer.

- Baseball Bingo - Each Tuesday & Friday night we will be again be playing two different games of Baseball Bingo. Baseball Bingo this year is sponsored by Meijer and Cattlemen's Roadhouse.

Saturday May 11 vs. Charlotte Knights 6:30 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5 PM

- "Star Wars Night" - Sponsored by Papa John's and Norton Children's Hospital

"Star Wars Game Jerseys - Worn by the Bats Players and Coaches on this night with proceeds (the 1 week online Auction begins on Wednesday May 15 and runs until Tuesday May 21 with the proceeds going to NortonChildren's Hospital.

- "MHS Night" - Material Handling Systems

- "Party at the Park" -This promotion features 16 oz. Domestic and Import DRAFT ONLY (NO CANNED) beers from Anheuser Busch for only $5 until the end of the 7th Inning. The menu of the available beers is as follows: Bud and Bud Light along with Goose Island, Amberbock, Shocktop, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Amber Bock, Stella Artois, Bats Brew and Country Boy Cougar Bait (DRAFTS Only) will all be $5 for a 16 oz. cup until the end of the 7th Inning at any stand that serves these beers.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - Music providedby "Moonshine Magnolia" from 5:05 pm til 6:00 pm on the field (right behind home plate and the batting practice cage)

- Corn Hole Boards - We will have Corn Hole boards again this year for our fans to play as part of our Saturday Night promotion. The boards will again be set up on the Overlook Grill.

- Junior Team Captain - sponsored by Visionworks, will help present the game Lineup Card to the Umpires.

Sunday May 12 vs. Charlotte Knights 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 1:00 PM

- "Mother's Day" - sponsored by PNC Bank.

Pregame "Autograph Session" sponsored by Allegiant Airlines - done on the concourse with one (1) Bats Player from 1:05 PM until 1:25 PM on the Main Concourse

- KET "Kids Character" - "Sid the Science Guy" will be here and available in the HOF from 2 PM til 3:30 PM

- "Kids Eat Free" Day - "FREE Kids Meal" for Kids 12& under. The Meal consists of a Hot Dog, Jr. Nacho (Apple Slices while they last)& either a small Pepsi or water. Parents can take their Kids (12 & under) to the Kiosk (located behind Section 115) to get their Voucher for their Child. Sponsored by WDRB TV, Meijer, Pepsi and Mortenson Family Dental.

- "BATS Kids Club Day" - The "Sign-Up" Table for the 2019 BATs Kids Club will be set up at the entrance to the Inflatable "Funzone" on Sunday.

- Inflatable "FunZone" - Inflated from 1 - 4 PM in the West Hall of Fame Pavilion sponsored by Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces and Kids Dentistree.

- Postgame "Play Catch with Mom" - sponsored by PNC Bank. Moms' can come down onto the field to play catch with their kids. The Bats will provide the soft baseballs that they can play catch with.

- Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" - sponsored again this season by the YMCA, Subway and Meijer

