Gwinnett Falls to Buffalo 9-6 in Extra Innings

May 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Despite a three-run home run from Alex Jackson, the Gwinnett Stripers (17-15) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (12-17) 9-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Scoring Recap: The Bisons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Anthony Alford. The Stripers tied the game at two in the bottom of the first as an error by Buffalo center fielder Jonathan Davis allowed Austin Riley and Adam Duvall to score. In the second, Ben Revere doubled to bring home two runs and put Buffalo up 4-2. The Bisons added to their lead in the sixth on a RBI single from Jordan Patterson to make it 5-2. In the seventh, Riley singled home a run to cut the deficit to 5-3. Later in the inning, Jackson (3) gave the Stripers a 6-5 lead with a 437-foot three-run homer off Dusty Isaacs. The Bisons tied it at 6-6 in the eighth on an RBI double from Andy Burns. In the 10th, Alford's RBI triple ignited a three-run inning to make it 9-6 Buffalo.

Stripers Stats: Starter Andres Santiago pitched 5.0 innings and gave up four runs on six hits in a no-decision. Rafael De Paula (L, 1-1) took the loss in relief after giving up three runs - two earned - on two hits in 1.0 inning of work. Riley went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs. Jackson went 1-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

Bisons Stats: Conor Fisk (W, 1-1) earned the win out of the bullpen, pitching a scoreless ninth. Justin Shafer (S, 3) pitched a scoreless 10th. Alford went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and three RBIs. Revere and Burns each added two RBIs.

Postgame Notes: Ryan LaMarre snapped an 0-for-27 hitless streak with a 2-for-5 effort. Duvall extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a first-inning walk. Travis Demeritte saw his 12-game hitting streak snapped. The Stripers dropped to 0-2 in extra-inning contests this season and are 2-12 in extras since the start of 2018.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 8): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Kyle Wright (2-2, 8.66 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jacob Waguespack (2-3, 4.75 ERA) for the Bisons. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

