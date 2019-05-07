Mahtook Slugs and Flashes Leather in Win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - In a team effort the Toledo Mud Hens slugged 14 hits as it defeated the Rochester Red Wings 10-5 on Tuesday evening at Frontier Field.

Mikie Mahtook went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI to go along with a run saving catch in the ninth inning to lead Toledo to its second consecutive win.

Relievers LHP Caleb Thielbar and RHP Jose Cisnero shut down the Red Wings (12-17) in the final two innings as the Mud Hens (12-18) earned the victory.

Danny Woodrow led off the game with a single up the middle. Woodrow advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout to the first baseman by Willi Castro. Mahtook then beat the shift with a single to the right side of the infield bringing in Woodrow and giving the Mud Hens an early lead.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Red Wings had runners on first and second after a double by Nick Gordon and a walk to John Anderoli. RHP Spenser Watkins then caused LaMonte Wade Jr to ground into a double play as John Lester stepped on third and fired the ball to Dustin Peterson at first. Watkins then caught Wilin Rosario looking to shutdown Rochester in the first inning.

The Red Wings got on the board in the second inning as Zander Wiel got on with a two-out single before Jordany Valdespin blasted a home run to deep right field to put Rochester ahead 2-1. After back-to-back walks and a double steal, the Red Wings had two runners in scoring position with two outs. Watkins fanned Anderoli to end the inning and limit the damage to two runs.

Rochester used a lead off double from Wade and a single from Rosario to plate a run in the bottom of the third inning as the club extended its lead to 3-1.

Mahtook and Peterson got Toledo started in the fourth inning with consecutive singles. Daz Cameron then doubled to bring in Mahtook and cut the Mud Hens deficit to one. Toledo then took the lead as Dawel Lugo singled to score Peterson and Cameron who just beat a throw to the plate. Cameron Rupp then tallied a single of his own for the fifth straight hit to lead off the inning, moving Lugo the third. Jacob Robson made the first out of the inning on a hard line-drive directly to the shortstop. Woodrow then earned a walk to load the bases, but the Hens could not convert and left the bases juiced while re-taking the lead in the inning, 4-3.

The fifth inning was started again by Mahtook as he etched his third hit of the evening in the form of a double. Peterson then moved Mahtook to third on a groundout to the shortstop. Mahtook came in to score as Cameron ripped a single into left giving the Hens a two-run cushion.

In the sixth inning, Toledo used a single and five walks during a two-out rally to produce three runs and take an 8-3 advantage.

Watkins night came to an end after five innings of work as the 26-year-old allowed three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while fanning six. Watkins left in line for the win handing the ball off to RHP Joe Navilhon who made his Triple-A debut after being called up on May 4.

The Red Wings mad noise in the seventh inning with two outs on back-to-back long balls from Luke Raley and Brent Rooker as they closed the gap to 8-5.

Thielbar came on to pitch the eighth inning for Toledo. Navilhon allowed two home runs in his welcome to Triple-A, but those were the only two hits to go along with three strikeouts and no walks in two innings of work.

Lugo started the ninth inning by smashing a double off the wall in right field. Rupp then singled to give Toledo runners on the corners with no outs. Robson then ground into a 1-6 fielder's choice as the Hens kept runners on the corners. Lugo came in to score on a fielder's choice by Woodrow as Robson was forced out at second and the Hens took a four-run lead. Castro then doubled to bring in Woodrow as Toledo took a 10-5 advantage into the bottom of the final frame.

Cisnero came on and closed the game for the Mud Hens after Thielbar shut down the Red Wings in order in the eighth.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens continue the road trip with another game against the Red Wings tomorrow evening with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 2 for 4, double, three RBI, run scored

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 1 for 5, double, RBI, run scored 1

1. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (IL)

17. OF Jacob Robson: 0 for 4

18. IF Dawel Lugo: 2 for 4, double, three RBI, run scored

21. OF Danny Woodrow: 1 for 5, RBI, two runs scored

24. RHP John Schreiber: DNP

25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP

27: RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

28. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 1 for 4, RBI, run scored

Hens Notes:

- Toledo sent all nine members of the batting order to the plate in both the fourth and sixth innings.

- Mikie Mahtook has been a great addition for the Mud Hens. Since joining the club on April 13 after starting the season in Detroit, Mahtook has hit five doubles, one triple and four home runs while producing 15 RBI. After his stellar outing tonight, Mahtook is hitting .414 with an OPS of 1.248.

- Toledo scored double digits for the sixth time this season with 10 runs. The most the Mud Hens have scored is 15 which came in a 15-4 win on April 28 at Gwinnett.

- The Mud Hens win marks the first time since April 5-6 that the club won consecutive games.

