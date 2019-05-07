Hens Top Wings in Series Opener

The Rochester Red Wings dropped a 10-5 contest to the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday night at Frontier Field. The teams meet again Wednesday night, with former big league outfielder Eric Byrnes signing autographs on MLB Network Night, plus a $1 Wednesday with $1 Zweigle's hot dogs, peanuts, chips, and Cracker Jack.

Toledo got on the board first against Red Wings' starter Kohl Stewart in the top of the first with an RBI single off the bat of Mikie Mahtook. Danny Woodrow came around to score to make it 1-0.

The Wings responded against Mud Hens' starter Spenser Watkins in the bottom of the second. Zander Wiel hit a single and Jordany Valdespin crushed a two-run home run in the next at bat to make the score 2-1 It was the third homer of the season for Valdespin.

Twins' rehabbing pitcher Addison Reed came on in relief in the third inning. Stewart finished the night pitching 2.0 innings, allowing two hits, and one earned run while striking out five. He threw 39 pitches, 26 for strikes.

Rochester extended their lead in the third after LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a leadoff double and was driven in on a single off the bat of Wilin Rosario in the next at bat to make it 3-1.

Wings' reliever Ryan Eades came on in the fourth and allowed Toledo to get back on the board. After back-to-back singles to leadoff the inning, Daz Cameron hit an RBI double, and Dawel Lugo hit a two-RBI single to give the Mud Hens a 4-3 lead.

Toledo extended their lead in the fifth against Wings' reliever Jake Reed with an RBI single by Cameron making the score 5-3.

Watkins finished his outing for the Mud Hens going 5.0 innings allowing seven hits, three earned runs, four walks, while striking out six. He threw 107 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Toledo tacked on three more runs in the sixth and chased Jake Reed from the ball game after he dealt a bases loaded walk to Dustin Peterson allowing Willi Castro to score. Gabriel Moya came on in relief and walked the next two batters giving the Hens an 8-3 lead.

Rochester cut into Toledo's lead in the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back solo home runs from Luke Raley and Brent Rooker to make the score 8-5.

Preston Guilmet pitched the eighth and ninth innings for the Wings, Guilmet struck out two in a scoreless eighth, but allowed a pair of ninth inning runs to increase the Hens' lead to 10-5.

Toledo out-hit the Wings 14-9.

NOTES: Luke Raley extended his hit streak to eight games with two hits Tuesday....John Andreoli's first inning walk boosted his on base streak to 13 games...Drew Maggi's second inning walk gave him 10 straight games reaching base safely...Twins RHP Addison Reed joined the Red Wings on a major league rehab assignment....INF Ronald Torreyes was placed on the temporary inactive list.

