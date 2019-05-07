Extra, Extra...Extra: Bisons Score Three in 10th to Win

May 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Bisons scored three times in the top half of a wild 10th inning to pick up the 9-6 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers, Tuesday night from Coolray Field. Anthony Alford keyed the rally with an RBI-triple that proved to be the game winning hit.

With one out and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on base as the free runner, Alford went the opposite way with a 1-1 fastball from Stripers' reliever Jose Rafael De Paula. The ball landed just inside the right field line and tucked into the corner, allowing Gurriel Jr. to trot home and the speedy Bisons outfielder to motor into third base without even having to slide.

The Bisons added to their lead after De Paula intentionally walked catcher Reese McGuire. Andy Burns chopped a comebacker in front of the mound with Alford running on contact. De Paula's throw to the plate was wild, allowing Alford to score and McGuire to get all the way to third base. Two pitches later, McGuire raced home on a wild pitch to give Buffalo the 9-6 lead.

Buffalo led for most of the game after scoring a pair of runs in both the first and second innings. Alford doubled home newcomer Ben Revere along with Cavan Biggio to open the scoring. After Gwinnett tied the game in their half of the first, Revere put Buffalo back on top when he blooped a two-run double just inside the left field line.

Revere, who was just activated on Sunday before the Bisons homestand finale against Lehigh Valley, went 2-5 with a run scored and two RBI in his first game with the Herd.Alford finished the contest 2-4 with three RBI and a walk.

But the Bisons did need some work to force extra innings after the Stripers scored four times in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. McGuire and Burns combined on back-to-back doubles in the eighth inning to knot the game back up at six.

Ryan Feierabend gave the Bisons another solid start on the hill. The southpaw allowed only those two first-inning runs and both were unearned to his line. Feierabend struck out five and walked three in 5.1 innings of work.

Justin Shafer nailed down his third save of the season with a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th inning. Conor Fisk earned his first win of the season by picking up a pair of strikeouts with a man on base in the ninth to force extra innings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.