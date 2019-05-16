Game Does 180, Barnstormers Romp

e New Britain Bees left an entire hive on base in the first four innings and lived to regret it.

New Britain stranded 10 runners while only building a 3-0 lead, allowing the Lancaster Barnstormers to stick around early ursday. e 'Stormers recovered and ended up romping to a 10-3 victory in the rubber game of a three-games series at New Britain Stadium.

Typifying the Bees woes was the bottom of the first. Alexi Amarista led off with a home run to right center. New Britain tacked on a single, a double, a walk and a hit batter but never scored again. Key to the inning was a 7-6-2 relay which cut down Ozzie Martinez, who overslid the plate on Deibinson Romero's double off the fence in left center.

e Bees left the bases loaded in the first and the second as Jared Lakind continued to dance around the difficulties. In the third, Romero and Jared James reached to open the inning, but Lakind got Bijan Rademacher to ground into a double play killing the threat.

In the fourth, the Bees finally chased Lakind as Martinez drew his third walk of the game, and Alejandro De Aza singled to right center. Alejando Chacin (1-0) allowed both inherited runners to score on singles by Rogers and James, but again, both those runners were stranded.

Chacin, Garrett Granitz and Cody Eppley shut down the Bees on four hits over the final five innings.

Lancaster's comeback began in the fifth when K.C. Hobson, after a lengthy battle against Christian Friedrich, led off with a homer to right. One out later, Darian Sandford bunted for a single and stole second. He would score on a single to left by Michael Martinez as Lancaster pulled within one.

e Barnstormers took command in the seventh. Hobson beat out an infield single and went to second as Brian Mayer was hit by a pitch. Brandon Fry (0-1) bobbled a bouncer by Sandford to load the bases, and Devon Torrence tied the game with a single to center.

Sam Gervacio took over and struck out Martinez. Dan Gamache put the Barnstormers ahead with a two-run double off the fence in right center. Joe Terdoslavich singled home the two remaining runners with a soft liner into left center as the 'Stormers went up, 7-3.

e final three runs crossed in the ninth inning.

Lancaster opens a three-game series against Somerset on Friday at 7:00. e first 1,000 fans will get a Barnstormers Foam Finger. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: e win was the 999th in franchise history...It was the longest game (3:38) played by Lancaster this season...e 10 runs was a season high, and the 12 hits matched the Lancaster high watermark for the year...Hobson has both Lancaster homers off lefty pitching this season...New Britain stranded 15 runners overall, the most against the 'Stormers in 2019...Gamache has hit safely in eight straight games (12-33, .364).

