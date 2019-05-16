Rockers Make It Three in a Row over Patriots
May 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, NJ - The High Point Rockers (12-8) defeated the Somerset Patriots (12-6) 5-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday evening.
High Point started the scoring in the top of the third inning on a Breland Almadova RBI single.
The Rockers then extended the lead to 3-0 with a Dante Bichette RBI double and a Michael Baca RBI base hit in the top of the fourth inning.
Somerset cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Alfredo Rodriguez plated a run on an RBI single and Rey Navarro followed with a sacrifice fly.
Richie Shaffer's two-run home run (4) in the top of the sixth inning gave the Rockers a 5-2 cushion, which would be the final.
Ashur Tolliver (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless 0.2 innings pitched. Liam O'Sullivan (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings pitched.
Images from this story
|
Alfredo Rodriguez of the Somerset Patriots
