Rockers Make It Three in a Row over Patriots

May 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The High Point Rockers (12-8) defeated the Somerset Patriots (12-6) 5-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday evening.

High Point started the scoring in the top of the third inning on a Breland Almadova RBI single.

The Rockers then extended the lead to 3-0 with a Dante Bichette RBI double and a Michael Baca RBI base hit in the top of the fourth inning.

Somerset cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Alfredo Rodriguez plated a run on an RBI single and Rey Navarro followed with a sacrifice fly.

Richie Shaffer's two-run home run (4) in the top of the sixth inning gave the Rockers a 5-2 cushion, which would be the final.

Ashur Tolliver (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless 0.2 innings pitched. Liam O'Sullivan (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings pitched.

