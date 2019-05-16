Pitching Tightens But Offense Falters in Loss at Sugar Land

ugar Land, TX): The York Revolution received strong efforts from starter Daniel Minor and reliever Pat Young, but the offense was held to just two hits in a 2-0 loss to the Sugar Land Skeeters on Wednesday evening in front of 3,842 fans at Constellation Field. The shutout loss comes after the Revs had totaled 17 runs on 25 hits in the first two games of the seven-game series.

York's only hits came on a two-out double from Welington Dotel in the second inning and a two-out single by Henry Castillo in the top of the sixth, extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. Castillo was previously robbed of extra bases and the opportunity to give the Revs an early lead when Sugar Land right fielder Willy Taveras made a diving grab on his line drive with a runner at second in the third inning.

Minor matched zeroes with Skeeters starter Kevin McGowan into the fourth, but Cody Stanley reached on a two-out single that just tipped off Castillo's glove on a leaping attempt at second. Denis Phipps, who clubbed a crucial grand slam the previous day, connected on a two-run homer to left-center, providing what turned out to be the game's only scoring.

Minor rebounded in strong fashion, retiring his next five batters faced including three straight strike outs.

Juan Silverio doubled to left with one out in the sixth, which was followed by Minor's lone walk as the Skeeters threatened to extend the lead. Minor retired Stanley on a fielder's choice as Nate Coronado made a nifty backhand stab at third for the second out. Young entered to strike out Phipps looking, ending the sixth with the score still 2-0.

Young went on to work 2.1 innings out of the bullpen, retiring all seven batters faced including a pair of strike outs in his second outing with York.

Minor (0-2) suffered the loss, despite allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk in 5.2 innings while striking out eight, matching the most in a game by a Revs pitcher this season.

McGowan (2-2) stifled the Revs all night, working seven shutout innings and allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven. The performance came after limiting Lancaster to two hits in six shutout innings in his previous start.

Kevin Comer struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 eighth out of the Sugar Land bullpen.

An 18-minute electrical delay forced Felipe Paulino to wait to begin the ninth. Paulino walked James Skelton to begin the inning and fell behind Castillo 3-1, but quickly righted his ship and came back to strike out the final three batters of the game to close it out.

York righty Troy Terzi (1-1, 9.26) gets the ball on Thursday, opposite Sugar Land lefty Roy Merritt (1-1, 2.25) with first pitch at 8:05 p.m. ET. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET with Darrell Henry on the call.

