Fisher Flirts with No-No as Ducks Claim Road Trip Finale

May 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





aldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-4 on Thursday morning in the finale of a four-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Ducks got off to a fast start, as back-to-back two-out RBI doubles in the first inning by L.J. Mazzilli and Matt den Dekker gave the Flock a 2-0 lead. Ramon Cabrera's RBI double down the right field line off Blue Crabs starter Michael Kelly in the second extended the lead to three.

Long Island kept the offense going with a three-run sixth inning to take a 6-0 lead. Cabrera's RBI single to right and a two-run single to center by Steve Lombardozzi highlighted the inning.

Southern Maryland closed the gap to 6-4 in the eighth with four unearned runs. An RBI triple by Edwin Garcia and RBI singles by Matt Dean, Rubi Silva and Frank Martinez did the damage. However, Tucker Healy and George Kontos combined for the final four outs to keep the Blue Crabs behind.

Ducks starter Jake Fisher (2-1) earned the win with a magnificent performance. He came within four outs of a no-hitter, retiring the first 16 batters he faced before allowing a walk and then retiring six straight. The southpaw threw seven and two-thirds innings, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six. Kelly (0-2) took the loss, yielding six runs on six hits and four walks over five and one-third innings with seven strikeouts. Kontos collected his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Cabrera led the Flock at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles, two RBIs and a run.

The Ducks return home on Friday to begin a four-game series against the New Britain Bees. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Flashback Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors. Field box seats for future Ducks games will be just $9, while box seats will be only $8 (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Left-hander Sean Nolin (2-1, 1.64) gets the start for the Ducks against Bees righty Cory Riordan (1-1, 1.69).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

