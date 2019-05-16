Five-Run Seventh Inning Propels Barnstormers To Matinee Victory

(New Britain, CT) - The Lancaster Barnstormers (7-11) defeated the New Britain Bees (7-10) 10-3 at New Britain Stadium on Thursday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game midweek series between inter-division foes. The contest was played before a school day crowd of 5,876 fans, the largest attendance to see a ballgame in the Hardware City on the young season.

New Britain starting pitcher Christian Friedrich registered a no-decision in the matchup, giving up two runs on four hits (one home run) in six innings of work, walking one while striking out five as the southpaw tallied his second consecutive quality start. Lancaster starting pitcher Jared Lakind also did not factor in the game's final outcome, allowing three runs on six hits (one home run) in three and one-third innings pitched, walking six while striking out three and hitting a batter.

New Britain took an immediate 1-0 lead versus Lakind in the home half of the first inning when Alexi Amarista launched a leadoff solo home run to right centerfield, his first tater in a Bees uniform. The home team took a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI base knock off the bat of Jason Rogers that scored Ozzie Martinez after he walked with one man down and a run-scoring infield single by Jared James that enabled Alejandro De Aza to cross the plate who followed the Martinez free pass with a base hit. Lancaster began to chip away at the deficit in the top of the fifth when K.C. Hobson led off the inning with a solo home run to right field against Friedrich, shrinking New Britain's advantage to 3-1. Later in the frame a Michael Martinez RBI single would get the visitors to within a single run at 3-2. The Barnstormers would bat around in the top of the seventh against the duo of losing pitcher Brandon Fry (0-1) and Sammy Gervacio, scoring five runs to take their first lead of the afternoon 7-3, an advantage they would never relinquish. Lancaster added three more runs in the top of the ninth, part of an outburst that saw them score ten unanswered runs en route to giving the game its final score of 10-3. Amarista, De Aza, Rogers, James, and Deibinson Romero each had two of the 12 total hits on the afternoon for New Britain, with Romero extending his hitting-streak to six consecutive games (matching Jonathan Galvez for the team-high in 2019) and his on-base-streak to seven straight contests overall. Photo provided courtesy of Paul Herrmann.

