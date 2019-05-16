Rockers High Pint Craft Beer Room Opens to the Public Tonight

e High Point Rockers craft beer room at BB&T Point, e High Pint, is now open to the public! Join us every weekend to try out local craft beers and hang out with your friends at the home of the Rockers.

Rain or shine, game or no game, the High Pint will be the newest craft beer hangout in Furniture City. Tonight at 5pm, we celebrate our Grand Opening with $1 Beer Night!

e High Pint is located on the main concourse at BB&T Point behind section 104. All those wishing to come should enter through the Gatewood Avenue Home Plate Gate at BB&T Point.

