Rockers High Pint Craft Beer Room Opens to the Public Tonight
May 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
e High Point Rockers craft beer room at BB&T Point, e High Pint, is now open to the public! Join us every weekend to try out local craft beers and hang out with your friends at the home of the Rockers.
Rain or shine, game or no game, the High Pint will be the newest craft beer hangout in Furniture City. Tonight at 5pm, we celebrate our Grand Opening with $1 Beer Night!
e High Pint is located on the main concourse at BB&T Point behind section 104. All those wishing to come should enter through the Gatewood Avenue Home Plate Gate at BB&T Point.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
