Two Home Runs Power Rockers Past Patriots 5-2

May 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





idgewater, NJ - The High Point Rockers (11-7) defeated the Somerset Patriots (12-5) 5-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday afternoon.

The Patriots jumped out in front with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. A Ramon Flores RBI single and a Michael Ohlman RBI double spotted Somerset with a 2-0 advantage.

High Point then took the lead with three runs in the top of the second inning on a home run by Josh Mazzola (2).

The Rockers extended the lead to 5-2 on a two-run home run by Quincy Latimore (5) in the top of the sixth inning.

Stephen Johnson (2-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings pitched. David Holmberg (0-1) suffered the loss in his season debut, allowing three runs on five hits in three innings pitched. Sam Runion earned his first save of the season with a scoreless inning pitched.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue of the road until Tuesday, May 21st when the team returns home for a 6:35 pm game against the Sugar Land Skeeters. The game includes Mr. T Celebration Night in honor of the pop icon's 67th birthday. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.