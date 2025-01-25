Game Day, Game 45, Firebirds vs Steelheads - 7 p.m.

January 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 45 - Firebirds vs Steelheads

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds scored three times in the third period but could not overcome a 4-0 deficit as they were beaten by the Soo Greyhounds, 5-3, on Friday night at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Blake Smith had a pair of assists and Alex Kostov recorded a goal and a helper. Greyhounds goaltender Nolan Lalonde scored an empty-net goal in the third period.

INSTANT IMPACT: Since being acquired by the Firebirds in a trade with Owen Sound on January 8, Sam McCue has provided a spark for the Flint offense. McCue has buried a goal in four of his five games for the Firebirds and has two multi-point games for a total of four goals and two assists thus far with the Birds.

SLOW STARTS, STRONG FINISHES: The Firebirds have faced deficit of two goals or more in the second period or later in each of their past five games. Flint has pushed back late to bring itself back in the fight in each game, however, and is outscoring its opponents, 10-5 in the third periods of the last five games. The Firebirds are 1-3-0-1 in that five-game stretch.

WHEN WE LAST MET: The Firebirds and Steelheads played on January 4 in Brampton, what was eventually a 5-4 overtime win for the Steelheads. Kaden Pitre had a goal and an assist and the Firebirds got goals from Evan Konyen, Urban Podrekar and Matthew Wang in the OT loss. Brampton's Stevie Leskovar was given a game misconduct for a check to the head on Flint's Jimmy Lombardi.

RUN AND GUN: The Steelheads average 4.31 goals per game, the fifth-most in the OHL, while allowing 4.02 goals per game, tied for the fourth-most in the league. Porter Martone leads the way with 22 goals and 40 assists in 33 games.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds will don specialty Flint Tropics sweaters on Saturday night. Flint is 2-0-0-0 thus far this season when wearing specialty jerseys...Brampton enters play with points in seven consecutive games, having gone 4-0-3-0 during that streak...the Steelheads had Friday night off while the Firebirds played on the road in Sault Ste. Marie. Brampton last played on Thursday in Barrie, a 3-2 overtime loss.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds kick off a three-in-three with a trip to Windsor on Thursday night. Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

