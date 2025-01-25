Barrie Doubled up by Brantford

January 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts hosted the Bulldogs Saturday night, their fourth and final meeting this regular season. These Eastern Conference rivals have played each other tight this year, of the three contests, two were decided by overtime. Both the Colts and Bulldogs came into this one riding sizeable win streaks, Barrie and their four-game winning streak versus Brantford and their 8 straight wins. Both teams also entered this affair as part of a five-team race at the top of the conference, all five teams being separated by just two points.

Emil Hemming wasted no time getting the game's first tally, scoring on a breakaway 2:34 into the game to give Barrie the game's first lead. The Colts kept their foot on the gas, scoring again under five minutes later, this time, it was captain Beau Jelsma raising his goal total to 16 on the year. Barrie nearly escaped the first period without giving up a goal but a costly giveaway in front of their own net spotted the Bulldogs their first goal of the game. Despite trailing in shots 13-11, Barrie closed out the period with a 2-1 lead.

Similar to the first period, Barrie started hot in the second with a Riley Patterson goal just 1:28 into the frame and then a Brad Gardiner tally four minutes later, extending their lead to 4-1. The Bulldogs would eventually respond, scoring at the midway mark of the period to bring the game back into arms reach at 4-2. Tensions began to rise at this stage in the game, with scrums breaking out after every other whistle. This crucial game would move on to the third and final period of play with the Colts leading 4-2.

Barrie decided not to buck the trend in the third, finding the back of the net early yet again, this time they extended their lead to three just over a minute into the period, making it 5-2 Colts. Brantford responded 11 minutes later, but it was too little too late for the visiting Bulldogs. Colts forward Carter Lowe stayed hot, bagging the empty netter two nights after his two-goal outing on Thursday against Brampton. Lowe's empty netter made it a 6-3 final.

Barrie extended their win streak to five and in the process, ended Brantfords eight-game win streak. Another massive win for the Colts helps separate them from the rest of the field atop the Eastern Conference. With the loss, Brantford drops to 26-16-4-0, Barrie on the other hand, improves to 29-14-1-1 and look to stay hot in their next matchup at home against the 67's on Thursday. Barring a meeting in the playoffs, the Bulldogs will have to wait until next year for another crack at the Colts, as this was their final regular season meeting of '24-'25.

