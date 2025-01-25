Fronts Looking to Keep up the Momentum in Ottawa this Afternoon

January 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's the final game of the weekend for the black and gold as they travel to Ottawa for an afternoon date with the 67's. Kingston is flying high after an electric come from behind victory over the Saginaw Spirit on Friday night. Joey Willis led the way with a four point night against his former team, with Tyler Hopkins, Tuomas Uronen and Jacob Battaglia all having three point nights as well. The Frontenacs outshot the Spirit 53-26 on their way to victory - and are looking to keep it going this afternoon against a 67's team they beat earlier this week by a score of 7-2.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs have yet to score under three goals per game in 2025 - now holf the 4th most goals for in the OHL with 186

The black and gold are up 3-1-1 in the season series with the Ottawa 67's

Let the Good Times Roll

Friday night's 7-6 shootout win over the Saginaw Spirit was yet another gritty, character win for this Frontenacs team and it showed that they are just never truly out of a game. Just in the past few weeks the Frontenacs have shown that they can win 3-1 in a tight defensive contest, 7-2 in a dominant offensive blowout, and they once again showed they can comeback from a 3+ goal deficit.

As the attention turns to the Ottawa 67's on the road today, the black and gold are determined the keep the good times rolling as this team is coming closer together as each day goes by. Following the win last night over his former team, Joey Willis said; "This team can go all the way. All the way."

Just a reminder - Joey Freakin' Willis knows what it takes to win the big one.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Ethan Hay (#68)

Frontenacs fans have quickly learned that Ethan Hay has so much more value than the point totals tell you. Hay is consistently relied upon to win some big faceoffs and shut down the opposition's top lines, something he does incredibly well. Hay's impact goes far beyond any measurable statistic, and that's the exact reason he was brought into the fold here in Kingston.

Ottawa - Luca Pinelli (#20)

He's the captain of the 67's, and he's a Columbus Blue Jackets prospect that is looking to help his team snap a troubling losing streak. Pinelli leads by example and puts up his fair share of goals, especially against the Frontenacs.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

