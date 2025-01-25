Frontenacs Fight Hard But Fall to 67's Saturday Afternoon
January 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1, OTT 0
1:02 Gage Heyes (12) - Jacob Battaglia
KGN 1, OTT 1
7:54 Luca Pinelli (25) - Matthew Mayich, Nic Whitehead
KGN 2, OTT 1
16:57 Cedrick Guindon (27) - Tuomas Uronen
2nd Period
KGN 2, OTT 2
2:42 Luca Pinelli (26) - Nolan Jackson, Nic Whitehead
KGN 3, OTT 2
4:33 Tuomas Uronen (25) - Cedrick Guindon, Emil Pieniniemi
3rd Period
KGN 3, OTT 3
1:14 Nic Whitehead (5) - Chris Barlas, Bradley Horner
KGN 3, OTT 4
5:47 Matthew Souliere (1) - Frankie Marrelli
KGN 4, OTT 4
10:50 Ethan Hay (10) - Gage Heyes, Lukas Moore
KGN 4, OTT 5
16:52 Nic Whitehead (6) - Frankie Marrelli, Matthew Mayich
Final Score
5-4 Ottawa
Friday, January 7th vs Flint Firebirds - 7PM Puck Drop
