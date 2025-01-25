Frontenacs Fight Hard But Fall to 67's Saturday Afternoon

January 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1, OTT 0

1:02 Gage Heyes (12) - Jacob Battaglia

KGN 1, OTT 1

7:54 Luca Pinelli (25) - Matthew Mayich, Nic Whitehead

KGN 2, OTT 1

16:57 Cedrick Guindon (27) - Tuomas Uronen

2nd Period

KGN 2, OTT 2

2:42 Luca Pinelli (26) - Nolan Jackson, Nic Whitehead

KGN 3, OTT 2

4:33 Tuomas Uronen (25) - Cedrick Guindon, Emil Pieniniemi

3rd Period

KGN 3, OTT 3

1:14 Nic Whitehead (5) - Chris Barlas, Bradley Horner

KGN 3, OTT 4

5:47 Matthew Souliere (1) - Frankie Marrelli

KGN 4, OTT 4

10:50 Ethan Hay (10) - Gage Heyes, Lukas Moore

KGN 4, OTT 5

16:52 Nic Whitehead (6) - Frankie Marrelli, Matthew Mayich

Final Score

5-4 Ottawa

Friday, January 7th vs Flint Firebirds - 7PM Puck Drop

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.