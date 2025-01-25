Pridham Scores Late Power Play Goal, Rangers Win 4-3 in Erie

January 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Jackson Parsons on game night

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Peter Wreschinsky / Erie Otters) Kitchener Rangers' Jackson Parsons on game night(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Peter Wreschinsky / Erie Otters)

Erie, PA - Only one team featured on the scoresheet in each of the three periods, fortunately for Kitchener they won that battle two periods to one. After two unanswered by the Rangers, Erie responded with three unanswered in the second period. Kitchener got the only two of the final period to secure a 4-3 victory in Erie. Tanner Lam recorded a three point night with three assists, Jack Pridham scored a later power play goal to score the game-winner and Jackson Parsons turned away 31 pucks to earn his 27th victory of the season.

Adrian Misaljevic opened the scoring for the second consecutive game. Jakub Chromiak doubled the Ranger lead just 31 seconds later for his third of the season. Erie pushed back with a strong middle frame scoring three unanswered. Sam Alfano got them on the board, Malcolm Spence tied the game on the power play, and Carey Terrance was awarded a penalty shot which gave Erie the lead through 40 minutes. In the final frame, Andrew Vermeulen got things tied up off a sweet dish from Cameron Reid. After having a goal disallowed for a high stick, Jack Pridham would get the game winner on the power play with 1:22 left in regulation.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, ER 0

12:41 Adrian Misaljevic (23) - Tanner Lam

KIT 2, ER 0

13:12 Jakub Chromiak (3) - Luca Romano, Tanner Lam

2nd Period

KIT 2, ER 1

5:54 Sam Alfano (28) - Malcolm Spence, Nathan Sauder

KIT 2, ER 2

12:56 Malcolm Spence (19) - Pano Fimis, Quinn McCall - PPG

KIT 2, ER 3

17:41 Carey Terrance (16) - Unassisted - Penalty Shot

3rd Period

KIT 3, ER 3

8:53 Andrew Vermeulen (8) - Cameron Reid, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 4, ER 3

18:37 Jack Pridham (15) - Matthew Andonovski, Tanner Lam - PPG/GWG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jack Pridham (GWG)

Second Star: Malcolm Spence (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Jackson Parsons (31 Saves)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 37 - ER 34

Power play: KIT 1/3 - ER 1/3

FO%: KIT 49% - ER 51%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 31/34 Saves, 3 GA

L: Noah Erliden (ER) - 33/37 Saves, 4 GA

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's game against the Otters, the East Avenue Blue will continue their five-game road trip in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, January 29th. The Rangers will then head back over the border for a Friday night matchup against the Flint Firebirds on January 31st. Puck drop against the Greyhounds is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers' Jackson Parsons on game night

(Peter Wreschinsky / Erie Otters)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.