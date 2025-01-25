Windsor Spitfires, True Hockey and Ethan Belchetz Donate $25,000 Worth of Hockey Equipment to Knobby's Kids

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires, True Hockey and Spitfire forward Ethan Belchetz are proud to announce an incredible $25,000 donation of hockey equipment to the Knobby's Kids Program.

Knobby's Kids was established in 2006 by Robert "Knobby" Knudsen, Jerry Slavic, and Frank Spry. The program addressed the need for a free hockey and skating program for children who face financial barriers to participating in organized hockey leagues or learning how to skate. This initiative gives the youth that opportunity in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Despite the unfortunate passing of the program's founders, their legacy lives on through the dedication of Marty Kerester and community volunteers who are now managing and running the program.

"Knobby's Kids is a free program for kids, from age 5 to 14 that teaches skating and hockey." Kerester said. "The program runs on Saturday mornings from the beginning of December through early March, weather permitting. All equipment is provided for FREE, as well as the skating and hockey coaching instructions. If you would like to get involved, you can find more information on our website ."

Kerester is extremely grateful for the support of Ethan Belchetz and True Hockey.

"We at Knobby's Kids and the one hundred and thirty-seven kids and their families would like to extend a huge thank you to True Hockey, The Windsor Spitfires and rookie Ethan Belchetz for the large donation of new hockey equipment." Kerester said. "We try to keep the kids on the ice as safe as possible so getting this new equipment will help us get rid of any equipment we have now that is almost unusable. It is very important that we replenish to make sure we have enough good equipment to hand out every year."

Ethan Belchetz who is from Oakville, Ontario is in his first season with the Windsor Spitfires. On the ice, Ethan has performed very well with 12 goals and 17 assists in 35 games played. Belchetz made it known in his introductory speech he was all about community and family. He has been active in many team-oriented events and says it is a great feeling to give back.

"I'm honoured to be teaming up with True Hockey and Knobby's Kids, an incredible organization that's changing lives by giving kids the gear and opportunities they need to fall in love with hockey." Ethan Belchetz said. "Hockey has brought so much joy to my life, and I'm very grateful to help bring that same joy to these amazing kids. Let's grow the game and make it available to everyone!"

True Hockey is a brand that makes ice hockey equipment, including skates, sticks, gloves, and helmets. For more than 100 years, True Hockey has continuously enhanced the game of hockey by manufacturing cutting edge equipment and accessories with transformational technologies. True Hockey signed Ethan Belchetz to a partnership on July 31 st, 2024, which made this donation possible.

The Windsor Spitfires would like to thank Ethan Belchetz and True Hockey for their amazing effort in supporting the Windsor community.

