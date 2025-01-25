Ethan Armstrong Commits to Colts

January 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are happy to announce the signing of 2023 6th-round selection of Ethan Armstrong to an OHL Education and Scholarship Agreement.

Armstrong was selected 119th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 program. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Shawnigan Lake School U18 Prep, where he registered 27 points (4 goals, 23 assists) in 30 games. Armstrong started this season with the Langley Rivermen in the BCHL, where he recorded three assists in 21 games before recently joining the Colts.

"Ethan joins us after beginning this season in the BCHL and we're happy to have him here. He brings good mobility on the backend while being a valuable right shot. We're excited for his future and help continue his development." commented Head Coach & GM, Marty Williamson.

Ethan will be wearing #23 and is expected to make his Colts debut tonight vs Brantford.

