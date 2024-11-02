Game Day: Game 14, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m.

November 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 14 - Firebirds vs Spitfires

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Joey Costanzo made 21 saves on 21 shots and the Firebirds were shut out by the Windsor Spitfires, 3-0, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center.

FRONT LOADING THE MATCH UP: Saturday's game is the second of four that the Firebirds and Greyhounds will play against one another in the span of a month and the second of six between the two this season. Flint was in the Soo on October 18 and lost, 2-1, in the first meeting of the season. Following Saturday's game, the Greyhounds will return to Flint in one week on November 9 and the Birds will head across the Soo Locks on November 15. After that the Firebirds will not see the Greyhounds again until January 24.

THE GRIND: The Firebirds are in their second day of a stretch of three games in three days. Flint hosted the Windsor Spitfires on Friday and will visit the Spitfires in Windsor on Sunday afternoon. The Firebirds will have another three-in-three next week, featuring home games on Friday and Saturday against Peterborough and the Soo respectively before heading to Saginaw for a Sunday matinee. On the other side, the Greyhounds are concluding a road trip that featured three games in four days.

LEAGUE HONORS: The Firebirds took home a pair of league honors on Monday as Cole Zurawski was named Rookie of the Week and Nathan Day was named Goaltender of the Week. Zurawski had two goals, two assists and was +5 in three games while Day started all three games and went 2-0-0-1 with a 0.97 GAA a .969 save percentage and a shutout.

ROSTER MOVES: Flint announced the acquisition of goaltender Noah Bender from the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday. Bender played 12 games for Oshawa in 2023-24 and went 5-3-0-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .894 save percentage.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill on Friday night. It was the most penalties they have killed in a single game this season...Flint was shut out for the first time this season on Friday...the Firebirds are without Cole Zurawski, who is currently playing for Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in Sarnia.

UP NEXT: Flint will finish its three-in-three weekend on Sunday afternoon in Windsor against the Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.