Firebirds Dropped by Greyhounds, 4-0

November 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - Noah Bender made 19 saves on 23 shots in his first appearance as a Firebird but Flint could not manage any goals as they were beaten by the Soo Greyhounds, 4-0, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Charlie Schenkel made 32 saves to earn the shutout in the Soo net.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint controlled the play in the first period and outshot the Greyhounds, 10-4, but it was Soo who got on the board first. With the Greyhounds on a power play they cycled the puck to Noel Nordh, who sent a wrist shot through traffic and past Bender's glove to make it 1-0.

Four minutes into the second period, with the Firebirds on the power play, the Greyhounds intercepted a pass which led to a two-on-none rush towards Bender. Owen Allard put a shot on that Bender blocked with his right pad but he did not manage to stop the rebound shot from Marco Mignosa, making the score 2-0. Then, in the last five seconds of the period, Allard converted with another power play goal to make it 3-0, heading into the second intermission.

Flint continued to challenge Schenkel in the third but could not crack him as he stopped all eight Firebirds shots in the final frame and continued to stymie the Birds attack. Justin Cloutier added a late power play goal, extending the Soo lead to its 4-0 final. The Firebirds fell to 6-7-0-1 in the loss while the Greyhounds improved to 9-6-0-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint was shut out for the second consecutive game...the Firebirds are 0-for-12 on the power play in their last three games...the Greyhounds will be back in Flint on Saturday, November 9.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will conclude their three-in-three stretch on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

