Terrance & Spence Lead Otters Past Resilient Dogs

November 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - The Brantford Bulldogs opened their Country Weekend on Friday night with the Erie Otters galloping into town for their only visit of the season. The Friday night meeting marked the only trip for the Otters to the Brantford Civic Centre on the season while serving as the OHL debut for Czech import defenseman Adam Jiricek who was re-assigned to the Bulldogs from the St. Louis Blues earlier in the week.

It was the visitors who got on the board first on the power-play at 4:13. Dylan Edwards sent the puck to Malcolm Spence in the bumper who fired a shot that Ryerson Leenders turned aside. As Leenders attempted to direct the rebound to the corner, Wesley Royston, impressively, bunted the puck out of the air to record his 4th of the season giving the Otters a 1-0 lead. Erie extended the lead at 13:45 as Alexis Daviault charged hard on the left side around the back of the Bulldogs net, holding up at the right half boards. Taking a step into the right circle, Daviault used a pair of players crossing the net front to disguise an odd angle shot that caught the top shelf for his 3rd of the season giving the Otters a 2-0 lead. Ryerson Leenders did everything he could to hold the Bulldogs in the game, stopping 17 of 19 first period shots, including a series of four penalty kills sending the Bulldogs down the tunnel just down a pair.

Just after the Bulldogs killed off a controversial Too Many Men on the ice call to open the middle frame, the Otters extended the lead. With four forwards still on the ice and Carey Terrance playing the point, he was able to receive a Pano Fimis pass and stride down the left side rifling a shot past Leenders for his 3rd of the season giving the Otters a 3-0 lead at 3:12. Cue the comeback. The Bulldogs offense got a jolt at 3:12, Cole Brown held the puck onside, setting Zakary Lavoie for a blast from the left circle, the rebound off Noah Erliden was pounced on by Jake O'Brien to deposit his 6th of the season, cutting the lead to 3-1. Just over two minutes later at 5:12, Tomas Hamara dumped the puck into the right corner where Josh Avery knocked it back out front to Luca Testa who sent a bullet over Erliden's shoulder for his 3rd of the season pulling the Bulldogs to within a goal at 3-2. Only 28-seconds after the Testa goal, Jake O'Brien stole the puck inside the blueline, carrying into the left circle and freezing three defenders with a fake shot that the gifted pivot turned behind himself to Zakary Lavoie. With time and space, Lavoie strode down on Erliden and fired his 3rd of the season past the Otters netminder to tie the game 3-3 with the fastest 3 goals of the season. Before the period was out the Otters bounced back. Carey Terrance was able to send Malcolm Spence away shorthanded at 14:58. With time on his side, Spence crossed the front of the Bulldogs goal, getting Leenders to split out and showing great patience waited for his moment, backhanding a shot off the back bar for his 6th of the season, giving the Otters a 4-3 lead through 40 minutes.

Noah Erliden was called upon in the final frame 12 Bulldogs shots, keeping the Erie net clear over the last 20 minutes to secure a 4-3 Otters win.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday night, November 2nd, facing off with the Sudbury Wolves for the first time in the 2024-25 season with a 4:00pm puck drop.

