Oke Stops 38, Misa's Point Streak Hits 14 Games in Victory over Attack

November 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Amelia Boyd) Saginaw Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke eyes a loose puck(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Amelia Boyd)

Owen Sound, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit opened the weekend with a dominant 6-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, November 2nd at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Nic Sima recorded two goals and an assist, and Michael Misa tallied two points to extend his point streak to 14 games. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 38 saves on 40 shots. Carter George was the starting goaltender for Owen Sound and stopped 34 of 40 shots.

Both teams had multiple scoring chances in the opening period, but none would find the back of the net. The only entry onto the scoring sheet was a James Guo hooking penalty, which the Spirit killed off.

After 1: SAG 0 - 0 OS (Total Shots: 13 - 10)

At 2:11 of the second period, Saginaw opened the scoring with Nic Sima sending shot over the blocker of Carter George to give the Spirit a 1-0 lead. Michael Misa picked up the assist, extending his point streak to 14 games.

Saginaw extended their lead later on, as Calem Mangone toe dragged around a defender and sent a shot in off the post for his fifth goal of the season. James Guo and Will Bishop tallied the assists as Saginaw took a 2-0 lead.

The Spirit continued to add to their lead as they capitalized while on a two-man advantage. Zayne Parekh skated into the slot and fired a shot low past George's blocker for a 3-0 Saginaw lead. Kristian Epperson picked up an assist.

After 2: SAG 3 - 0 OS (2nd Period Shots: 12 - 19 Total Shots: 25 - 29)

Just 35 seconds into the third, Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay again as Nic Sima drove to the front of the net and shoveled a backhander home. Kristian Epperson and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists after a long cycle in the offensive zone.

Owen Sound put one the board as Sam McCue shot a one-time pass from Landen Hookey past Andrew Oke, cutting the lead to three.

As a Saginaw penalty expired, Owen Sound found the back of net again as Declan Waddick scored his fourth goal of the season. Alec Leonard and Ben Cormier picked up the assists.

Saginaw added some insurance as Sebastien Gervais buried a rebound from the slot for his first goal of the season at 11:07. Dima Zhilkin and Josh Glavin grabbed assists, with Zhilkin recording his first point in his first OHL game.

The Spirit regained their four-goal lead as Michael Misa tapped in a pass from Nic Sima for his 18th goal of the season while on the powerplay. Zayne Parekh also picked up an assist as the Spirit took a 6-2 lead.

FINAL: SAG 6 - 2 OS (3rd Period Shots: 15 - 11 Total Shots: 40 - 40)

Powerplays: SAG 3/6, OS 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (38 Saves / 40 Shots W) OS Carter George (34 Saves / 40 Shots L)

Saginaw travels to Kitchener to face the Rangers Sunday, November 3rd at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is at 2:00 PM.

