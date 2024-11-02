Spirit Visit Attack for Saturday Night Rematch

November 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (7-5-1-0) visit the Owen Sound Attack (3-7-1-2) on Saturday, November 2nd at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak, OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw and Owen Sound's last game was against each other with the Spirit coming out on top 5-4 in a shootout on October 27th. Graydon Jones opened the scoring to give Saginaw an early 1-0 lead with his first career OHL goal. Owen Sound responded with Antonio Tersigni burying two goals giving the Attack a 2-1 lead going into the second period. Owen Sound continued to add on to their lead as Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue gave the Attack a 3-1 lead. Two minutes later, Antonio Tersigni completed the hat-trick and brought the Attack's lead to 4-1. The Spirit closed out the second period with Carson Harmer scoring his third goal of the season on the powerplay to cut into Owen Sound's lead. 28 seconds into the third period, Michael Misa brought the Spirit within one with his 17th goal of the season. Saginaw completed the comeback in the third period, tying the game on Graydon Jones' second goal of the game. The game went to overtime but both teams would he held off the scoresheet. After eight players from each team went in the shootout, Saginaw would go on to win 5-4.

This Season:

The Spirit and Attack will conclude their two-game season series tonight, with both games coming in the same week. With a win tonight, the Spirit could sweep the season series against the Attack for just the fourth time in their history (2013-14, 2018-19, 2023-24).

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a 13-game point streak that places him second in points in the OHL with 26 (17G, 9A). In one game against Owen Sound this season Misa recorded a goal and two assists enroute to a comeback win. With a point on Saturday night, Misa can tie Connor McDavid's draft year opening scoring streak of 14 games (14GP, 14G-28A-42P). Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has recorded a point in seven of ten games so far this season. Parekh recorded an assist against the Attack on Sunday night. Andrew Oke was outstanding against Owen Sound in the playoffs last season, tallying 103 saves on 111 shots with a .928 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue has recorded a point in seven out of 11 games so far this season. McCue scored against Saginaw on Sunday night, his first career goal against the Spirit. Antonio Tersigni recorded a hat-trick against Saginaw last time they faced. Tersigni has tallied seven points (6G, 1A) in 11 games so far this season. Owen Sound's leading scorer Landen Hookey has tallied a point in eight out of 13 games so far this season, totaling 12 points (7G, 5A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Owen Sound's NHL Drafted Players:

Sam McCue (TOR)

Konnor Smith (ANA)

Carter George (LA)

