Wolves' Krawchuk Leads Pack Past Dogs in 3-1 Final

November 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - Country Weekend closed for the Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon with a matinee visit from the Sudbury Wolves. Saturday's contest opened the season series between the two sides, which was a home heavy series in the 2023-24 s...

David Egorov opened the contest with a spectacular split toe save following a scramble at the top of the slot in the Bulldogs zone. The visitors hit the scoreboard first at 11:55 as Noah Roberts, retrieving the puck, caught an edge on the end boards a...

The second period belonged to Nate Krawchuk in the Wolves crease and David Egorov manning the pipes for the Bulldogs. Krawchuk turned aside 10 Brantford opportunities in the frame, while Egorov denied 7 Wolves attempts. Both teams had to kill off back...

The Wolves added to their lead just 1:28 into the third period. With the line of O'Brien, Brown & Lavoie trying to work forward in neutral ice, an Owen Protz clearing attempt was deflected by Nathan Villenueve, who drove the front of the net as Kieron...

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Sunday, November 3rd, making their first visit of the season to the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa for a 6:05pm puck drop against the Generals.

