Noah Erliden's First North American Shutout, Fimis' Two Goal Night Secures Weekend Sweep for Erie

November 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - Coming off the heels of a big road win in Brantford on Friday night, the Erie Otters would return home to take on the Barrie Colts for the final team this season. The last time the two cross-conference foes had met, Erie downed Barrie 2-1 in the Canadian Hockey League Game of the Week in Barrie. With a shorter bench than last time out, the Otters would hope to use the hometown crowd on Country Night (pres. by 93.9 The Wolf) to their advantage - especially with Noah Erliden looking to sweep the Barrie Colts this season.

In a replicable performance to the night prior, Erie's offense would come out swinging in the opening frame - and in the opening two minutes. With :90 gone by, the game's first shot from Pano Fimis (5, GWG) would also prove to be the game's winning goal after putting the Otters up 1-0. With time passing in the frame, Carey Terrance (4, SHG) would continue his weekend of offensive success with a shorthanded goal to give him two goals on the weekend. Noah Erliden would set aside all eight shots he'd face in the period, and Erie would take a 2-0 lead at the break with a 15-8 advantage.

Second verse, same as the first for the Otters. Once again, it would be a pair of goals for the Otters in the frame - this time seeing both come in the opening eight minutes from Martin Misiak (5) and Pano Fimis (6) for his second of the night. The fourth goal of the game would see the end of the night for Barrie starting netminder Sam Hillebrandt, and signal a proverbial white flag for the game. Erie would absolutely dominate the second period with a 19-6 shot differential, and take a big 4-0 lead into the final frame.

The last period would see more passing than shooting, as the finality of the weekend appeared to hit both teams - with Erie more than content to sweep their Eastern Conference contemporaries. While Barrie would outshoot the Otters 9-6 in the frame, the story of the period and the game would be the first North American and Ontario Hockey League shutout for goaltender Noah Erliden, coming up with a 23/23 night in the 4-0 win. Erie's PK would go 5/5 on the night as well, as Erie would sweep its first weekend slate of the season.

The Erie Otters will be back to the three-game road schedule next week, taking on Niagara and Guelph on the road before returning home to battle the Sarnia Sting for Military Appreciation Night (pres. by Your Central Western Pennsylvania Toyota Dealer). The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a FREE Camo Otters Hat, courtesy of Toyota.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.