Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Janesville Jets

December 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines and the Jets finish the series tonight with a 4:05pm puck drop in Janesville, WI.

Last night, the Wolverines secured the win 14 seconds into overtime. Tonight, they will attempt a four point weekend, extend their win streak to four and complete their second sweep in-a-row.

There will be a watch party at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage.

