Wings Get Frosty's for Home Crowd with Win over St. Cloud

December 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings took on the St. Cloud Norsemen in the Odde Ice Center Friday night, which marked the home return for Damon Cunningham, Luke Backel, and Nikolai Tishkevich for the Wings!

Cade Moxham, after being named NAHL Central Division Star of the Week, would get the scoring starting for the Wings. This goal would be assisted by Nikolai Tishkevich and Nick Comfort. At this point, the Wings started to dominate the offensive zone, and really started to put on the shots on goal. Then, at the 17:07 mark, Ryan Flaherty for the Wings would get his fourth goal of the season, getting assists from Cooper Anderson and Joey Mugaas. The score would stay 2-0 with the Wings up to head into the second period.

We pulled Cade Moxham for an on-ice interview between periods to ask him about being named NAHL Central Division Star of the Week after his dominant performance in North Iowa. He responded by crediting his line-mates, and saying he just had some lucky goals.

To start the third, the Wings would be on the Power Play, but time would expire right as the Wings would score. This goal would be scored by Nikolai Tishkevich in his return to Aberdeen with assists going to Elvis Laskovs and Ryan Flaherty. Shortly after, the Wings would go to the box giving St. Cloud a chance to get on the board, and they would finally get their chance. It would be Mason LeBel who would score for the Norsemen. With plenty of back and forth action throughout the rest of the period, the Norsemen would score again before the period would end. This time, it would be Hudson Blue finding the back of the net. The score would be 3-2 with the Wings still in the lead.

Just 23 seconds into the third, St. Cloud's Kyle Miller scores to tie the game. But, Luke Backel would score at the 10:22 mark to reclaim the Wings lead, getting assists from Nikolai Tishkevich and Cade Moxham. Then, after the Norsemen would take a penalty, the Wings would head to the Power Play. As time would expire there, Cole Saterdalen would score to extend the Wings lead, getting help from Leonid Bulgakov and Gavin Reed. As time would expire in the period, St. Cloud would try to pull their goalie, but the Wings would continue pressure in the offensive zone to keep it from happening. Then, Brady Estabrook would score again for the Wings, getting assists from Sebastian Lillsund and Nick Comfort securing a 6-4 win and free Wendy's Frosty's for the Home Crowd!

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 18 of 21 shots sent his way.

Three stars for the night were Cole Saterdalen (1 goal), Cade Moxham (1 goal, 1 assist), and Luke Backel (1 goal).

In addition, there were players with multi-point nights including: Nick Comfort (2 assists), Ryan Flaherty (1 goal, 1 assists) and Nikolai Tishkevich (1 goal, 2 assists).

