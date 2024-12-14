Black and Gold Keep Rolling With 4-2 Victory Over North Iowa

MASON CITY, IOWA - For the fourth time in the last five games, the Austin Bruins (19-5-1-2) scored at least four goals, en route to a 4-2 victory over the North Iowa Bulls (9-13-2-1) Friday night. The win marks the fourth in a row for the Black and Gold and extends their point streak to 17 straight games.

Alex Laurenza netted the first goal of the game just 1:06 into the first period, extending his own personal point streak to 17. The leading scorer in the NAHL now has eleven goals in his last ten games. Laurenza's goal would be the only goal in the opening frame.

Fast forward to 7:45 into the second period, Luc Malkhasian cleaned up a shot off the end wall from EJ Paddington to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. Along with his assist on Laurenza's goal, Malkhassian became the second Bruin this season to reach the 40-point mark.

Emil Samuelsson and Connor Beckwith tallied two more goals for the Black and Gold to give the team three unanswered second period goals in a matter of 3:42. The goal barrage led the Bulls to switch out goaltender Kyle Ozgun for Jack Hirshorn midway through the period.

Jack Solomon posted two shutout frames stopping all 16 shots faced through the first two periods and seemed like the first year Bruin was on a path to record his third straight shutout in two weeks. At 13:28 in the third period that changed as Eli Miller forced a shorthanded turnover and sniped a goal past Solomon to put the Bulls on the board.

After pulling the goalie, the Bulls didn't seem like they could capitalize on Miller's goal. With less than a minute to go, Cole Wirun recorded his seventh goal of the year with a power play goal to bring the game within two. That was as far as the Bulls would get, falling to the Bruins for the team's ninth straight loss - the longest active losing streak in the NAHL.

The Bruins return home to Riverside Arena Saturday night for the team's final home game of 2024, hosting North Iowa at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the game can be purchased at tickets.austinbruins.com.

After the game the Bruins will host a post-game skate presented by KTTC where fans can join the team on the ice for a brief period.

