Robertson Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinal Schedule Set

April 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The North American Hockey League's Central Division playoff picture is finally in focus. With a win on Friday night, the Austin Bruins officially secured the second seed behind the regular-season champion Bismarck Bobcats.

The Bruins will have home-ice advantage in their first-round matchup against division foe, the Minot Minotauros. Meanwhile, the Bobcats will face the Aberdeen Wings, who clinched their eighth consecutive playoff appearance with a 6-2 win over North Iowa on Friday.

The Central Division Semifinal round will be a best-of-five series beginning on Friday, April 18. The Bruins' first-round schedule against Minot is as follows:

Game One: Friday, April 18 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.

Game Two: Saturday, April 19 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.

Game Three: Friday, April 25 - Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, Minot, ND - 7:35 p.m.

Game Four (if necessary): Saturday, April 26 - Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, Minot, ND - 7:35 p.m.

Game Five (if necessary): Monday, April 28 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for Bruins home games are available at tickets.austinbruins.com. All games will be streamed live on NAHLTV.com with coverage from the Voice of the Bruins, David Koier.

