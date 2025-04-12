Robertson Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinal Schedule Set
April 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Austin Bruins News Release
AUSTIN, MINN. - The North American Hockey League's Central Division playoff picture is finally in focus. With a win on Friday night, the Austin Bruins officially secured the second seed behind the regular-season champion Bismarck Bobcats.
The Bruins will have home-ice advantage in their first-round matchup against division foe, the Minot Minotauros. Meanwhile, the Bobcats will face the Aberdeen Wings, who clinched their eighth consecutive playoff appearance with a 6-2 win over North Iowa on Friday.
The Central Division Semifinal round will be a best-of-five series beginning on Friday, April 18. The Bruins' first-round schedule against Minot is as follows:
Game One: Friday, April 18 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.
Game Two: Saturday, April 19 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.
Game Three: Friday, April 25 - Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, Minot, ND - 7:35 p.m.
Game Four (if necessary): Saturday, April 26 - Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, Minot, ND - 7:35 p.m.
Game Five (if necessary): Monday, April 28 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for Bruins home games are available at tickets.austinbruins.com. All games will be streamed live on NAHLTV.com with coverage from the Voice of the Bruins, David Koier.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Robertson Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinal Schedule Set - Austin Bruins
- Home Game Day: Chippewa Steel vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Bruins Clinch Home Ice in Central Division Semi-Final - Austin Bruins
- Titans Drop Game 1 to Johnstown - New Jersey Titans
- Ondris, Avakyan Propel Tomahawks as They Double up Titans 6-3 in Game 1 - Johnstown Tomahawks
- Wolverines Score 3 Unanswered, Complete Shootout Comeback Win Against Steel - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.