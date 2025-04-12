Wolverines Score 3 Unanswered, Complete Shootout Comeback Win Against Steel

April 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines completed a massive comeback tonight after going down 3-0 in the first frame. The game was crucial for both teams, as the Wolverines fight for second place and the Steel try to secure the last playoff position.

Taisetsu Ushio put the Wolverines on the board with just less than a minute left in the first, letting the team head into the locker room with the slight sight of hope.

Duke Gentzler brought the Wolverines to a two point deficit 30 seconds into the second, followed by two more Steel goals.

The Wolverines owned the third, with Danny Bagnole, Ushio and Cole Frawner tying the game at 5-5, officially putting the team back in the game and forcing the extra period.

A scoreless overtime led to the Wolverines third straight shootout win.

Andrew Karkoc has proven to be a clutch shootout player, bagging the first shot for the Wolverines.

Jason Bourdukofsky ended the game, giving the Wolverines their fifth straight win.

The two teams face off tomorrow as they close out the regular season at the Sullivan Arena. Purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

