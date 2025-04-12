Bruins Clinch Home Ice in Central Division Semi-Final

April 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (41-12-3-2, 87 pts) entered the final weekend of the regular season with a playoff spot in hand and their opponent already determined. What the team needed, however, was to know their seed and in turn where they would be playing the opening games of the Central Division Semi-Final. Friday night, one point away from clinching home ice advantage against the Minot Minotauros (40-17-1-0, 81pts) the Bruins took care of business. The Black and Gold defeated the Minnesota Mallards (10-44-2-2, 24 pts) in come from behind fashion 3-1.

The Bruins opened the game with some strong chances against the Central Division newcomer Mallards. After outscoring Minnesota by a 9-1 margin across the last two meetings, it felt like Austin would find the back of the net at any moment.

In surprising fashion, it was Minnesota's Jack Martens who beat Bruins netminder Jack Solomon for the first score of the game; Martens' first career goal in the North American Hockey League. The Bruins would head to the locker room down 1-0.

After another period that saw grade-A chances for the Black and Gold on two power play opportunities, Mallards goalie Ryan Mitchell continued his shutout through 40 minutes and for just the second time this season the Bruins would head into the second intermission trailing the Mallards.

Two early Minnesota penalties were the spark the team needed to get on the board and overtake the visitors. After a clear by the Mallards on the power play, Nathan Williams cut his way along the ice taking the puck coast-to-coast to bury the game tying goal. Williams, who skated in his 100th game as a Bruin a week ago, would also score an empty net goal to seal the deal later on in the game, his first career multi-goal performance.

Minutes later on the power play, Jake Spraetz would score on a great pass from Luc Malkhassian to give the Bruins the lead they wouldn't surrender. The assist marked Malkhassian's 50th of the season, a new single season franchise record passing Brandon Whalin's 49 set back in 2012-13. After Friday night, the first year Bruin sits tied for second place in the NAHL with 77 points behind teammate Alex Laurenza who paces the league with 82.

The team closes the regular season Saturday night with a trip to Forest Lake for a final showdown with the Mallards. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm with coverage on NAHLTV.com with the Voice of the Bruins David Koier.

The team's 41st win of the year secures home ice advantage in the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs against Minot. Games One and Two will be held at Riverside Arena in Austin on Friday April 18th and Saturday April 19th with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm both nights.

Any interviews or media requests with Luc Malkhassian, Head Coach Steve Howard, or any Bruins player or staff member must be made by emailing Bruins Director of Broadcasting and Media David Koier by emailing him at david@austinbruins.com or by calling 507-434-4978.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.