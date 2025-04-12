South Division Quarterfinals Game 2 Recap

April 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves







The El Paso Rhinos defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-4 in overtime to force a decisive game three Sunday, April 13 at 2:00pm MT. Roope Tuomioksa would score his first postseason goal 11:23 into the first period to give the Rhinos their first lead of the series. Sean Gibbons would answer back with a powerplay goal to tie the game at one. Cade Dewolf would score for the Rhinos in the final three minutes of the first period to regain El Paso's lead two to one. AJ Reed would score 11:42 into the second period for a three to one El Paso lead. Ethan Hull would score the Ice Wolves second powerplay goal of the game to cut the lead to one after two periods. Jacob Solano would find the back of the net restoring the Rhinos two goal lead just 3:19 into the third period. Francois De Villiers and Max Matthews would score 3:27 apart to tie the game just past the halfway mark of period three. In overtime, it would only take Harper Lolacher 1:58 to find the game winning goal and force a win or go home scenario on Sunday.

