Home Game Day: Chippewa Steel vs. Anchorage Wolverines

April 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







This is it, Wolverines Nation. We are closing out the first regular season in the Sullivan Arena tonight for game two against the Chippewa Steel.

Last night was a BARN BURNER, with the Wolverines pulling off a massive comeback to win 6-5 in a shootout.

On the other side of the state, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs hosted the Kenai River Brown Bears, with the Ice Dogs taking the game with a score of 6-3.

We are all Brown Bears fans tonight! The Brown Bears must beat the Ice Dogs for the Wolverines to have a chance at second place.

