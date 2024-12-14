Black Bears Conquer Titans in OT Thriller

December 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After falling the night prior to the New Jersey Titans the night prior, the Maryland Black Bears looked to bounce back with a strong performance in the final home game of 2024. It was an entertaining contest that saw big hits, a late goal, and most importantly for Maryland, an overtime-winning goal. Black Bears' forward Kareem El-Bashir redirected a shot in overtime with just 7.1 seconds remaining in overtime to win the game for Maryland 4-3.

The first period did not go the way the Black Bears wanted, with New Jersey forward Alex Papasppyropoulos scoring twice in the opening frame to give the Titans a 2-0 lead. In the second period, Maryland came alive when forward Markas Samenas weaved around two New Jersey players and cut to the net, beating Titans' netminder Austin McNicholas to cut the lead to 2-1. Late in the second period, Black Bears' defenseman Victor Mannebratt cut to just below the near circle and snapped a shot to the top right corner, beating McNicholas and tying the game 2-2. Mannebratt struck again with 58 seconds left in the second period, getting a pass at the point from forward Trey Hinton and wiring a slapshot under the glove of McNicholas for a 3-2 Maryland lead.

The Black Bears held the lead until late in the third period when the Titans got a power play with just over two minutes to go in regulation. New Jersey pulled its goalie and then with 90 seconds left in the game, Titans' forward Ryan Novo buried a rebound past Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes to tie the game 3-3, heading into overtime. There, El-Bashir played the hero. Black Bears' forward Isac Nielsen got the puck at the far circle and snapped it on net and Kareem El-Bashir tipped the puck five-hole in front of the net for a 4-3 Maryland win. Denes made 18 saves for the Black Bears in his sixth win of the season.

Maryland hits the road on Friday, December 20th, for a two-game set with the Philadelphia Rebels. The Black Bears return to Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Friday, January 10th, for a series against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

