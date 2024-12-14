Vaughn Makar Commits to St. Norbert College

December 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines' second year netminder Vaughn Makar has committed to play Division III hockey at St. Norbert College.

"I am excited to announce my commitment to play at St. Norbert College starting this January," Makar said. "I am grateful for my time with the Anchorage Wolverines and to the coaches, staff and owners."

In an unique case, Makar will not be waiting for the next season to join St. Norbert's squad; instead, he will be dressing in his first game on January 3rd when St. Norbert takes on Wisconsin-Stout.

"Myself and the rest of the staff couldn't be more happy for Vaughn getting an opportunity to join St. Norbert hockey here at the halfway point in the season," Wolverines' head coach Nick Walters said.

Makar will be unrostered from the Anchorage Wolverines and will be arriving in De Pere, Wisconsin immediately after Christmas.

"It certainly isn't the way you draw it up or the traditional route most of our players take, but it's great opportunity for Vaughn to join a top tier program," Walters said. "By losing Vaughn, we not only lose a great veteran goaltender, but also an amazing human and unbelievable teammate who does things the right way on and off the ice."

Makar has played in 26 games with the Wolverines, one being during his senior year of highschool, when he took his first NAHL win against in-state rival, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

"It has been amazing to play at the Sullivan Arena and Ben Boeke in front of my home crowd," Makar said. "I will miss my teammates and playing in Alaska, but excited for this opportunity at SNC."

The Anchorage local played his youth career in town before playing all four years of high school at Culver Academy. Then, returning home for the past season and-a-half to represent his hometown with the Anchorage Wolverines.

"When speaking with Vaughn about the opportunity, we wanted to make sure it checked all the boxes: hockey, academics, and social side of things," Walters said. "It met everything that he was looking for, so it was a no brainer really."

Makar will be joining two former Wolverines players: Cameron and Cooper Morris, who were rostered with the Wolverines during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons.

"We wish him the best of luck and I know the whole team will be cheering him on as he turns the page to start the next chapter at the next level," Walters said.

