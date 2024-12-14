Bugs Squander Early PP Chances and Come up Short Against Brahmas

December 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (15-11) squandered early chances on the PP and fell in the end, 2-1 to the Lone Star Brahmas at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening period, the Brahmas broke through at 1:41 of the second as August Classon found space in the left wing and shot in his fourth goal of the year to give Lone Star the 1-0 edge. The visiting team extended their lead at 12:31 when Noah Lasker got a feed in front of the net and slipped in his second tally of the campaign to make it 2-0. SOG were tied 12-12 after two.

The Bugs fought hard until the very end and at 19:26 of the third period, it was Ian Emery deflecting home his fourth tally of the season in front to get SHV on the board and ignite another Teddy Bear toss celebration from the home fans. Seth Murch and David Erhard picked up the assists. SHV would have the extra attacker stay on the ice and tried to put pressure on the net to find the equalizer, but LSB stopped that to split the series winning 2-1.

The Bugs will host the Oklahoma Warriors next weekend for a two-game series at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. It'll be our Coco-Cola themed weekend w/ Game one next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m.

